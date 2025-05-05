FASHION

All the Red Carpet Fashion From the Met Gala 2025

by Matthew Velasco
Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The First Monday in May is here. Tonight, stars from all corners of the globe descended upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2025 Met Gala. This year’s theme and exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” explores the influence of Black dandyism in Western fashion and is the Costume Institute’s first ever show to feature only designers of color. As such, guests were asked to align their looks with the evening’s dress code titled, “Tailored For You,” with both a nod to personal style and tailoring.

Per usual, the event’s official co-chairs—Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour—were among the ball’s early arrivals. LeBron James, fresh off an appearance in the NBA playoffs, joined the group as an honorary co-chair. Williams, who is currently the Creative Director of Louis Vuitton Men’s, has an especially busy night ahead of him. The French brand is co-sponsoring the gala (along with Instagram, Africa Fashion International, Tyler Perry, and Condé Nast), meaning that Williams’s designs are sure to be well-represented on the red carpet.

But before guests headed into the famed institution (where the fun really begins), they took plenty of time to show off their looks on the famed museum steps. The guest list was a blend of Met Gala veterans and newcomers, with many of the past year’s breakout stars making their debut at the biggest night in fashion. So, to make sure you don’t miss one tailored suit, glittering dress, or jaw-dropping jewelry moment, check back here for all of the celebrity red carpet looks from the 2025 Met Gala.

Doechii

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany jewelry.

Rihanna

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs.

Chappell Roan

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In eBay vintage.

Charli xcx

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Ann Demeulemeester.

Tyla

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Jacquemus with Pandora jewelry.

Kylie Jenner

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Ferragamo.

Nicki Minaj

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

A$AP Rocky

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In AWGE and Bvlgari jewelry.

Cardi B

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Burberry.

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Bad Bunny

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Prada.

Zendaya

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Bvlgari jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Chrome Hearts.

Miley Cyrus

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Alaïa with Cartier jewelry.

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Michael Kors.

Doja Cat

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs.

Jennie

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Chanel.

Lisa

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Rosé

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany jewelry.

Hailey Bieber

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany jewelry.

Kendall Jenner

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Torishéju.

Dua Lipa

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Nicole Kidman

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Ayo Edebiri

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Ferragamo.

Demi Moore

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Pharrell Williams

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany jewelry.

Colman Domingo

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Valentino.

Lewis Hamilton

Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Wales Bonner.

Hunter Schafer

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Prada.

Madonna

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Tom Ford.

Lorde

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Thom Browne with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Janelle Monáe

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Thom Browne.

Gigi Hadid

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Zoe Saldaña

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Chloé.

Teyana Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs.

Diana Ross

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lupita Nyong'o

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Chanel.

Anne Hathaway

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera with Bvlgari jewelry.

Pamela Anderson

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Tory Burch with Pandora jewelry.

Sarah Snook

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In anOnlyChild.

Sydney Sweeney

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Lana Del Rey and Alessandro Michele

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Valentino.

FKA Twigs

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Wales Bonner.

Tems

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Ozwald Boateng.

Kerry Washington

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Simkhai.

Angela Bassett

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Prada with Tiffany jewelry.

Serena Williams

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Barry Keoghan

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Valentino.

Central Cee

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Jacquemus.

Coco Jones

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Marc Jacobs.

Natasha Lyonne

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In McQueen.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Burberry.

Cole Escola

Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers.

Emma Chamberlain

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Courrèges.

Omar Apollo

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Wales Bonner.

Spike Lee

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Fear of God.

Maya Hawke

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Venus Williams

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Lacoste.

Alton Mason

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shaboozey

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Babyface

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Rosalía

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ciara

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Al Sharpton

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tiffany jewelry.

Alex Consani

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Whitney Peak

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Lauryn Hill

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Future

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Anna Sawai

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Dior.

Audra Mcdonald

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Jeremy Allen White

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Angèle

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Clairo

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Valentino.

Pusha T

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany jewelry.

Adrien Brody

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lizzo

Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Shakira

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prabal Gurung.

Simone Biles

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Mindy Kaling

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Helen Lasichanh

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Tiffany jewelry.

Anna Wintour

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dev Hynes

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Valentino.

Aimee Lou Wood

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Breanna Stewart

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sofia Richie Grainge

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Tommy Hilfiger.

J Balvin

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Marc Jacobs with Tiffany jewelry.

Jon Batiste

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Regina King

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sha'Carri Richardson

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Yara Shahidi

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Fear of God.

Saquon Barkley

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Christian Latchman

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tory Burch

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

La La Anthony

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tyler Mitchell

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Wales Bonner.

Vittoria Ceretti

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Dapper Dan

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabby Thomas

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayra Starr

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Edward Enninful

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Savannah James

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jordan Casteel

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Donatella Versace

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Janicza Bravo

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Myha'la Herrold and Raul Lopez

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Raúl Domingo

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tom Francis

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kara Young

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Questlove, Gabriela Hearst and Chris Rock

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Halle Bailey

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Ruth E. Carter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Damson Idris

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Tommy Hilfiger.

Tyler Perry

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Valentino.

Keith Powers

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Walton Goggins

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ugbad Abdi

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Kaytranada

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In McQueen.

Diya Jatia

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rashid Johnson and Sharee Hovsepian

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Johnson in Tiffany jewelry.

Anok Yai

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jalen Hurts

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Burberry with Tiffany jewelry.

Suki Waterhouse

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bvlgari jewelry.

Liu Wen

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Mona Patel

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Edvin Thompson

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

In Dior with Bvlgari jewelry.

Ego Nwodim

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers.

Adut Akech

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Precious Lee

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Laura Harrier

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Miles Chamley-Watson

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

André 3000

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Vera Wang

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kwame Onwuachi

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alex Newell

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Law Roach

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brian Tyree Henry

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Evan Ross

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ilyasah Shabazz

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and Sora Choi

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Angel Reese

Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Wales Bonner.

Khaby Lame

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Taraji P. Henson

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Monse.

Callum Turner

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Louis Vuitton.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tiffany jewelry.

Gayle King

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pauletta Washington and Christopher John Rogers

Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jon Michael Hill

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dynasty Ogun and Soull Ogun

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Chioma Nnadi

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Marc Metrick and Olivier Rousteing

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Christian Cowan and Sam Smith

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Jordan Roth

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Stormzy

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Maluma

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Willy Chavarria.

Ibrahim Kamara

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Tessa Thompson

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Noah Lyles and Ana Khouri

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Malick Bodian

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Fei Fei Sun

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Andra Day

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Pope

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tom Ford

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jaden Smith

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Fear of God.

Maximilian Davis

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gina Alice Redlinger

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Adrienne Warren

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Daniel Lee

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

James Corden and Julia Carey

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Clara Wu Tsai

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Joey King

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Nessa and Colin Kaepernick

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Radhika Jones

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Aisha McShaw

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Monica L. Miller

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nnamdi Asomugha

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Ming Smith

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Grace Wales Bonner and Antwaun Sargent

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Wales Bonner.

Paloma Elsesser

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Ferragamo.

Lauren Halsey

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Fear of God.

Laurie A. Cumbo and Bobby Digi Olisa

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jonathan Owens

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Ozwald Boateng.

Marc Jacobs

Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

LaKeith Stanfield

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Ferragamo.

Lauren Santo Domingo

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tiffany jewelry.

Malcolm Washington

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Caleb McLaughlin

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Dior Men.

BJ Gray

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Amy Sherald

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Fear of God.

Ncuti Gatwa

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Heidi Klum

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Eva Chen

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tyson Beckford

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Bee Carrozzini

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Torkwase Dyson

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Amos

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Guillaume Diops

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Aurora James

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Dior with Tiffany jewelry.

Georgina Chapman

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Fear of God.

Lisa Love

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jett Lawrence

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kiara Advani

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dao-Yi Chow, Justin Jefferson and Maxwell Osborne

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Public School.

Bebe Rexha

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Arthur Jafa

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Fear of God.

Freen Sarocha

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Huma Abedin

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Georgina Rodríguez

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Henry Golding

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Ozwald Boateng.

Justice Smith

Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Valentino.

Louis Partridge

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hamish Bowles

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jill Kargman

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Isha M. Ambani

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ivy Getty

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Grace Murdoch

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Wendi Murdoch

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue