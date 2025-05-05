The First Monday in May is here. Tonight, stars from all corners of the globe descended upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2025 Met Gala. This year’s theme and exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” explores the influence of Black dandyism in Western fashion and is the Costume Institute’s first ever show to feature only designers of color. As such, guests were asked to align their looks with the evening’s dress code titled, “Tailored For You,” with both a nod to personal style and tailoring.
Per usual, the event’s official co-chairs—Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour—were among the ball’s early arrivals. LeBron James, fresh off an appearance in the NBA playoffs, joined the group as an honorary co-chair. Williams, who is currently the Creative Director of Louis Vuitton Men’s, has an especially busy night ahead of him. The French brand is co-sponsoring the gala (along with Instagram, Africa Fashion International, Tyler Perry, and Condé Nast), meaning that Williams’s designs are sure to be well-represented on the red carpet.
But before guests headed into the famed institution (where the fun
really begins), they took plenty of time to show off their looks on the famed museum steps. The guest list was a blend of Met Gala veterans and newcomers, with many of the past year’s breakout stars making their debut at the biggest night in fashion. So, to make sure you don’t miss one tailored suit, glittering dress, or jaw-dropping jewelry moment, check back here for all of the celebrity red carpet looks from the 2025 Met Gala. Doechii Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany jewelry.
Rihanna Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Chappell Roan Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Charli xcx Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Tyla Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images
In Jacquemus with Pandora jewelry.
Kylie Jenner Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Nicki Minaj Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images A$AP Rocky Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In AWGE and Bvlgari jewelry.
Cardi B Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Sabrina Carpenter Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Bad Bunny Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Zendaya Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton with Bvlgari jewelry.
Cynthia Erivo Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Kim Kardashian Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Miley Cyrus Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
In Alaïa with Cartier jewelry.
Megan Thee Stallion Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Doja Cat Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Jennie Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lisa Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Rosé Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent with Tiffany jewelry.
Hailey Bieber Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent with Tiffany jewelry.
Kendall Jenner Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Dua Lipa Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Nicole Kidman Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Demi Moore Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Pharrell Williams Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany jewelry.
Colman Domingo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Colman Domingo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lewis Hamilton Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Hunter Schafer Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Madonna Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lorde Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Thom Browne with Briony Raymond jewelry.
Janelle Monáe Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Gigi Hadid Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Zoe Saldaña Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Teyana Taylor Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diana Ross Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lupita Nyong'o Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Anne Hathaway Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
In Carolina Herrera with Bvlgari jewelry.
Pamela Anderson Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
In Tory Burch with Pandora jewelry.
Sarah Snook Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Lana Del Rey and Alessandro Michele Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images FKA Twigs Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tems Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Kerry Washington Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Angela Bassett Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Prada with Tiffany jewelry.
Serena Williams Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Moncler x Edward Enninful.
Barry Keoghan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Central Cee Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Coco Jones Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Natasha Lyonne Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jodie Turner-Smith Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Cole Escola Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
In Christopher John Rogers.
Emma Chamberlain Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Omar Apollo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Spike Lee Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Maya Hawke Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Venus Williams Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Alton Mason Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Keke Palmer Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Shaboozey Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Babyface Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Rosalía Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Ciara Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Al Sharpton Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Chance the Rapper Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Alex Consani Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Whitney Peak Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Lauryn Hill Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Future Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Anna Sawai Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Audra Mcdonald Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Issa Rae Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Moncler x Edward Enninful.
Jeremy Allen White Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Angèle Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Clairo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Pusha T Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany jewelry.
Adrien Brody Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Jenna Ortega Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Lizzo Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Quinta Brunson Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Shakira Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Simone Biles Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Mindy Kaling Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Helen Lasichanh Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Anna Wintour Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy O. Harris Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Danielle Deadwyler Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Dev Hynes Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Aimee Lou Wood Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Breanna Stewart Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Sabrina Ionescu Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Sadie Sink Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Sofia Richie Grainge Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images J Balvin Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Marc Jacobs with Tiffany jewelry.
Jon Batiste Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Regina King Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Sha'Carri Richardson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Yara Shahidi Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Saquon Barkley Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Christian Latchman Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Tory Burch Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ava DuVernay Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images La La Anthony Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Tyler Mitchell Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Vittoria Ceretti Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Moncler x Edward Enninful.
Dapper Dan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Gabby Thomas Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Ayra Starr Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Edward Enninful Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Savannah James Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jordan Casteel Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Halle Berry Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Donatella Versace Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tramell Tillman Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Andrew Scott Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Janicza Bravo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Myha'la Herrold and Raul Lopez Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Raúl Domingo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Tom Francis Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Kara Young Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Patrick Schwarzenegger Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Questlove, Gabriela Hearst and Chris Rock Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Halle Bailey Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Ruth E. Carter Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Damson Idris Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Tyler Perry Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Amelia Gray Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Keith Powers Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Walton Goggins Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ugbad Abdi Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Kaytranada Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Diya Jatia Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Rashid Johnson and Sharee Hovsepian Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Johnson in Tiffany jewelry.
Anok Yai Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jalen Hurts Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
In Burberry with Tiffany jewelry.
Suki Waterhouse Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Imaan Hammam Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Priyanka Chopra Jonas Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Liu Wen Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Mona Patel Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Edvin Thompson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Monica Barbaro Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic
In Dior with Bvlgari jewelry.
Ego Nwodim Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christopher John Rogers.
Adut Akech Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Precious Lee Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Laura Harrier Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Mary J. Blige Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Miles Chamley-Watson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images André 3000 Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Vera Wang Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Kwame Onwuachi Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Alex Newell Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Law Roach Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Brian Tyree Henry Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Evan Ross Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ilyasah Shabazz Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and Sora Choi Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Angel Reese Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Jeff Goldblum Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Khaby Lame Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Karlie Kloss Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Taraji P. Henson Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Callum Turner Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Regé-Jean Page Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Gayle King Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Pauletta Washington and Christopher John Rogers Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Jon Michael Hill Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Dynasty Ogun and Soull Ogun Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Chioma Nnadi Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Marc Metrick and Olivier Rousteing Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Christian Cowan and Sam Smith Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic Jordan Roth Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Stormzy Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Maluma Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Ibrahim Kamara Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tessa Thompson Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Noah Lyles and Ana Khouri Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Stefon Diggs Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Malick Bodian Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Fei Fei Sun Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Moncler x Edward Enninful.
Andra Day Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jeremy Pope Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Tom Ford Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jaden Smith Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Maximilian Davis Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Gina Alice Redlinger Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Adrienne Warren Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Daniel Lee Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue James Corden and Julia Carey Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic Clara Wu Tsai Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Joey King Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Nessa and Colin Kaepernick Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images
In Moncler x Edward Enninful.
Radhika Jones Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Aisha McShaw Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Monica L. Miller Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Ashley Graham Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Nnamdi Asomugha Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Ming Smith Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Grace Wales Bonner and Antwaun Sargent Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Paloma Elsesser Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lauren Halsey Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Laurie A. Cumbo and Bobby Digi Olisa Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Jonathan Owens Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Marc Jacobs Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue LaKeith Stanfield Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Lauren Santo Domingo Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Malcolm Washington Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Caleb McLaughlin Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue BJ Gray Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Amy Sherald Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Ncuti Gatwa Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Jazmine Sullivan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Heidi Klum Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Eva Chen Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Tyson Beckford Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Bee Carrozzini Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Torkwase Dyson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lauren Amos Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Guillaume Diops Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Jimmy Fallon Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Aurora James Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Miranda Kerr Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Dior with Tiffany jewelry.
Georgina Chapman Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images DeAndre Hopkins Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Lisa Love Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jett Lawrence Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Kiara Advani Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Dao-Yi Chow, Justin Jefferson and Maxwell Osborne Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Bebe Rexha Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Arthur Jafa Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Freen Sarocha Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Huma Abedin Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Georgina Rodríguez Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Henry Golding Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Justice Smith Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Louis Partridge Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Hamish Bowles Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jill Kargman Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Jasmine Tookes Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Isha M. Ambani Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ivy Getty Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Grace Murdoch Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Fabiola Beracasa Beckman Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Wendi Murdoch Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue