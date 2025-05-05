The First Monday in May is here. Tonight, stars from all corners of the globe descended upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2025 Met Gala. This year’s theme and exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” explores the influence of Black dandyism in Western fashion and is the Costume Institute’s first ever show to feature only designers of color. As such, guests were asked to align their looks with the evening’s dress code titled, “Tailored For You,” with both a nod to personal style and tailoring.

Per usual, the event’s official co-chairs—Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour—were among the ball’s early arrivals. LeBron James, fresh off an appearance in the NBA playoffs, joined the group as an honorary co-chair. Williams, who is currently the Creative Director of Louis Vuitton Men’s, has an especially busy night ahead of him. The French brand is co-sponsoring the gala (along with Instagram, Africa Fashion International, Tyler Perry, and Condé Nast), meaning that Williams’s designs are sure to be well-represented on the red carpet.

But before guests headed into the famed institution (where the fun really begins), they took plenty of time to show off their looks on the famed museum steps. The guest list was a blend of Met Gala veterans and newcomers, with many of the past year’s breakout stars making their debut at the biggest night in fashion. So, to make sure you don’t miss one tailored suit, glittering dress, or jaw-dropping jewelry moment, check back here for all of the celebrity red carpet looks from the 2025 Met Gala.

Doechii Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany jewelry.

Rihanna Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Chappell Roan Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In eBay vintage.

Charli xcx Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Ann Demeulemeester.

Tyla Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images In Jacquemus with Pandora jewelry.

Kylie Jenner Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Nicki Minaj Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

A$AP Rocky Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In AWGE and Bvlgari jewelry.

Cardi B Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Burberry.

Sabrina Carpenter Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Bad Bunny Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Prada.

Zendaya Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Bvlgari jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chrome Hearts.

Miley Cyrus Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Alaïa with Cartier jewelry.

Megan Thee Stallion Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Michael Kors.

Doja Cat Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Jennie Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chanel.

Lisa Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Rosé Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Tiffany jewelry.

Hailey Bieber Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Tiffany jewelry.

Kendall Jenner Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Torishéju.

Dua Lipa Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chanel.

Nicole Kidman Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Ayo Edebiri Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Demi Moore Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Pharrell Williams Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany jewelry.

Colman Domingo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Valentino.

Lewis Hamilton Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Wales Bonner.

Hunter Schafer Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prada.

Madonna Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Tom Ford.

Lorde Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Thom Browne with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Janelle Monáe Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Thom Browne.

Gigi Hadid Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Zoe Saldaña Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chloé.

Teyana Taylor Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Diana Ross Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lupita Nyong'o Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chanel.

Anne Hathaway Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera with Bvlgari jewelry.

Pamela Anderson Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Tory Burch with Pandora jewelry.

Sarah Snook Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In anOnlyChild.

Sydney Sweeney Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Lana Del Rey and Alessandro Michele Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Valentino.

FKA Twigs Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Wales Bonner.

Tems Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Ozwald Boateng.

Kerry Washington Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Simkhai.

Angela Bassett Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Burberry.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prada with Tiffany jewelry.

Serena Williams Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Barry Keoghan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Valentino.

Central Cee Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Jacquemus.

Coco Jones Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Marc Jacobs.

Natasha Lyonne Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In McQueen.

Jodie Turner-Smith Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Burberry.

Cole Escola Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Christopher John Rogers.

Emma Chamberlain Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Courrèges.

Omar Apollo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Wales Bonner.

Spike Lee Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Fear of God.

Maya Hawke Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Venus Williams Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Lacoste.

Alton Mason Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Keke Palmer Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shaboozey Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Babyface Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Rosalía Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ciara Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Al Sharpton Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tiffany jewelry.

Alex Consani Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Whitney Peak Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Chanel.

Lauryn Hill Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Future Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Anna Sawai Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Dior.

Audra Mcdonald Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Issa Rae Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Jeremy Allen White Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Angèle Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images In Chanel.

Clairo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Valentino.

Pusha T Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany jewelry.

Adrien Brody Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lizzo Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Shakira Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prabal Gurung.

Simone Biles Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Mindy Kaling Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Helen Lasichanh Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images Tiffany jewelry.

Anna Wintour Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dev Hynes Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Valentino.

Aimee Lou Wood Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Breanna Stewart Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sadie Sink Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sofia Richie Grainge Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Tommy Hilfiger.

J Balvin Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Marc Jacobs with Tiffany jewelry.

Jon Batiste Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Regina King Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sha'Carri Richardson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Valentino.

Yara Shahidi Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Fear of God.

Saquon Barkley Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Christian Latchman Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tory Burch Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

La La Anthony Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tyler Mitchell Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Wales Bonner.

Vittoria Ceretti Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Dapper Dan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabby Thomas Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayra Starr Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Edward Enninful Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Savannah James Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jordan Casteel Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Halle Berry Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Donatella Versace Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Janicza Bravo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Myha'la Herrold and Raul Lopez Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Raúl Domingo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tom Francis Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kara Young Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Balmain.

Questlove, Gabriela Hearst and Chris Rock Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Halle Bailey Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Ruth E. Carter Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Damson Idris Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Tommy Hilfiger.

Tyler Perry Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Amelia Gray Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Valentino.

Keith Powers Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Walton Goggins Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ugbad Abdi Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Kaytranada Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In McQueen.

Diya Jatia Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rashid Johnson and Sharee Hovsepian Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Johnson in Tiffany jewelry.

Anok Yai Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jalen Hurts Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Burberry with Tiffany jewelry.

Suki Waterhouse Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Bvlgari jewelry.

Liu Wen Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Burberry.

Mona Patel Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Edvin Thompson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic In Dior with Bvlgari jewelry.

Ego Nwodim Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christopher John Rogers.

Adut Akech Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Precious Lee Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Laura Harrier Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Miles Chamley-Watson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

André 3000 Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Burberry.

Vera Wang Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kwame Onwuachi Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alex Newell Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Law Roach Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brian Tyree Henry Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Evan Ross Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ilyasah Shabazz Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and Sora Choi Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Angel Reese Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Wales Bonner.

Khaby Lame Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Taraji P. Henson Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Monse.

Callum Turner Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Louis Vuitton.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Tiffany jewelry.

Gayle King Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pauletta Washington and Christopher John Rogers Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jon Michael Hill Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dynasty Ogun and Soull Ogun Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Chioma Nnadi Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Marc Metrick and Olivier Rousteing Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Christian Cowan and Sam Smith Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Jordan Roth Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In LaQuan Smith.

Stormzy Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Maluma Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Willy Chavarria.

Ibrahim Kamara Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Chanel.

Tessa Thompson Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Noah Lyles and Ana Khouri Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Malick Bodian Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chanel.

Fei Fei Sun Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Andra Day Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Pope Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tom Ford Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jaden Smith Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Fear of God.

Maximilian Davis Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gina Alice Redlinger Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Adrienne Warren Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Daniel Lee Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

James Corden and Julia Carey Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Clara Wu Tsai Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Joey King Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Nessa and Colin Kaepernick Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images In Moncler x Edward Enninful.

Radhika Jones Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Aisha McShaw Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Monica L. Miller Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nnamdi Asomugha Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Ming Smith Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Grace Wales Bonner and Antwaun Sargent Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Wales Bonner.

Paloma Elsesser Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Ferragamo.

Lauren Halsey Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Fear of God.

Laurie A. Cumbo and Bobby Digi Olisa Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jonathan Owens Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Ozwald Boateng.

Marc Jacobs Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

LaKeith Stanfield Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Lauren Santo Domingo Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Tiffany jewelry.

Malcolm Washington Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Caleb McLaughlin Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Dior Men.

BJ Gray Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Amy Sherald Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Fear of God.

Ncuti Gatwa Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Heidi Klum Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Eva Chen Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tyson Beckford Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Bee Carrozzini Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Torkwase Dyson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Amos Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Guillaume Diops Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Aurora James Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Dior with Tiffany jewelry.

Georgina Chapman Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Fear of God.

Lisa Love Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jett Lawrence Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kiara Advani Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dao-Yi Chow, Justin Jefferson and Maxwell Osborne Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Public School.

Bebe Rexha Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Arthur Jafa Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Fear of God.

Freen Sarocha Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Huma Abedin Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Georgina Rodríguez Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Henry Golding Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Ozwald Boateng.

Justice Smith Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Valentino.

Louis Partridge Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hamish Bowles Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jill Kargman Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Isha M. Ambani Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ivy Getty Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Grace Murdoch Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue