Pamela Anderson Is the Understated Star of Paris Couture Week

Sometimes stars make their way to couture week in Paris with spectacle on their mind. They want buzz thanks to either tight, body-hugging designs done in sequins and sparkles or outfits that border on the theatrical. This year, however, an understated celeb star of the Paris couture shows emerged. Her name? Pamela Anderson.

Anderson, fresh off her Golden Globe and SAG-nominated turn in The Last Showgirl, touched down in the City of Light with a clear playbook. Per usual, the actress has favored unfussy, free-spirited silhouettes—a type of “French Girl” chic that prioritizes “lived-in” chic rather than over-done clichés that tourists think are chic. Take the bridal white blouse and palazzo pants Anderson wore to Chanel’s spring 2025 couture show on Tuesday morning.

There was a slight sheer effect and ruffle details that added interest to the design. But overall, it was a stark (and rather welcomed) contrast to the other guests at the show who were done up in cropped tweed jackets, sheer feather capes, and bow-trimmed hot pants. The actress made everything all that more cool by topping off her look with a pair of black movie star glasses.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Like her recent press tour, the actress mainly stuck to crisp, monochrome wool and silk fabrics during her time in France. Classic shapes were plenty, too. Anderson did her version of Dior’s New Look at the brand’s show on Monday, wearing an elegant coat that was wrapped up with a matching scarf underneath. It was referential to the house’s past (Anderson also wore a lace face veil and a Lady Dior bag in a further ode to the maison) but also in keeping with the actress’s preference for clean-cut silhouettes.

It’s also worth noting that rarely does a celebrity attend both Chanel and Dior in the same couture season, which is all the more reason to crown Anderson as a leading lady of couture season.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week is a special place for Anderson. She completely re-defined her style in September 2023 when she attended The Row’s presentation in two suit coats worn on top of one another, leaving behind her Baywatch days for an aesthetic favored by fashion editors and “Quiet Luxury” heads.

Of course, under-dressed is the last way to describe Anderson’s fashion week wardrobe this season. She’d surely prefer understated.