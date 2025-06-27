Dior has a new creative lead in Jonathan Anderson, but it was Sabrina Carpenter who reimagined one of the house’s most iconic—and oldest—silhouettes to take in his debut show. Today, the Short n’ Sweet star stepped out at the hottest ticket of Paris Men’s Fashion Week in a playful twist on Dior’s historic New Look.

Carpenter, joining an A-list front row that included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Robert Pattinson, donned a two-piece skirt suit that nodded to the maison’s past. The singer slipped into a wool blazer that tightly pinched her waist—it was an easy-to-spot reference to Monsieur Dior’s legendary Bar jacket, first introduced by the designer in 1947 as part of his “Corolle” collection. Down below, Carpenter balanced tradition with a youthful touch, wearing a tea-length schoolgirl skirt with dancing box pleats.

Playing into the ladylike cut of her suit, Carpenter stayed minimal in how she finished the look. She styled her signature blonde hair in a middle part with slight curls at the bottom, accented by a black barrette clip on one side for a subtle French touch. Glowing skin, a mauve lip, and peep-toe heels rounded everything out.

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

As one of Anderson’s Loewe muses, it’s no surprise that Carpenter turned up to support the British designer’s first collection for the French house. Anderson, who was officially appointed to his new Dior role in the spring, dressed the singer on multiple occasions in his previous jobs. Most notably, Carpenter wore a custom baby blue number from the designer’s namesake JW Anderson lable—with a sparkling necklace hanging at the back—to win her a pair of Grammy Awards in February.

And though Anderson has yet to show womenswear for Dior—he’ll do so in October 2025—his men’s collection was full of nipped-in waists paired with skinny trousers à la Carpenter’s new, New Look. There’s a new man in charge at Dior in Anderson, but the house’s DNA is still firmly rooted in the past.