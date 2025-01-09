Pamela Anderson plays an veteran Las Vegas entertainer in The Last Showgirl decked out in vintage Bob Mackie costumes, but don’t expect to find one single sequin or sparkle floating around in her press tour style. Anderson, whose performance in the Gia Coppola film already received nominations at the Golden Globe and SAG Awards, has all together refuted the method dressing trend that’s dominated Hollywood over the past few years.

The actress has instead leaned into peak “Rich Mom” style with understated winter classics mostly done in stark monochrome colors. Brands like Tôteme, Ferragamo, The Row, and Bottega Veneta—all favorites of fashion insiders, of course—have become go-to’s for Anderson over the past few weeks.

In Tove jacket and Toteme pants. TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

In Tory Burch. TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Although this type of minimal ’90s dressing is trending among the celebrity set right now, Anderson’s press wardrobe feels entirely authentic to her as an individual. The actress famously went make-up-free at Paris Fashion Week last year and has skipped out on heavy glam entirely for her appearances in the time since.

Yes, Anderson’s Quiet Luxury wardrobe is at odds with the razzle and dazzle of The Last Showgirl. It also stands in contrast to an awards season where celebrities are either cosplaying as their onscreen roles or even other actresses entirely—look no further than the 2025 Golden Globes for proof.

But it looks as though Anderson, who spent the early portion of her career outfitted in slinky party dresses (and, notably, one very, very large fur hat), would rather let her performance do the talking, rather than her clothes. Though, certainly, the case can be made that her press style is perhaps the most interesting out of any leading lady this year.

In Bottega Veneta. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ferragamo. Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s an approach that has worked out well for the 57-year-old actress. She scored her first-ever nod at the Globes earlier this month, where she wore a black Oscar de la Renta dress and opera gloves, and earned a shock Best Actress nomination at the SAG Awards.

Who’s to say Anderson won’t take this momentum, and her understated press style, all the way to the Oscars in March?

In Chanel. TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images