FASHION

2025 Golden Globe Awards: Every Celebrity Look From The Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Cate Blanchett attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards a...
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s showtime. Tonight, awards season kicked into high gear with the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. The show returned to its natural habitat of the Beverly Hills Hotel and brought along comedian Nikki Glaser as a first-year host. The Globes—one of the most important pre-cursor ceremonies to the Oscars in March—honors achievements in both film and television, ensuring that names from the year’s buzziest big and small screen projects got all dolled up for the event.

On the film side, Emilia Pérez led contenders with a total of ten nominations including nods for director Jacques Audiard and actresses Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Zoe Saldaña. The Brutalist was not too far behind with seven nominations while the catty Vatican drama Conclave scored six. And it’s no surprise that Wicked is well-represented at the Globes this year with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande both receiving nominations. The film is also up for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

In television, Gomez snagged another nomination for Only Murders in the Building while actors from fan-favorites like The Bear, Shōgun, Abbott Elementary, and The Diplomat are also in contention. All of that means the stars are out in full-force in Beverly Hills, with the likes of Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, and Nicole Kidman all showing off their finest and fanciest step and repeat fashion.

Here, see all the celebrity red carpet looks from the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

Ariana Grande

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In vintage Givenchy.

Zendaya

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Bulgari jewlery.

Selena Gomez

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Nicole Kidman

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Balenciaga with Boucheron jewelry.

Angelina Jolie

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In McQueen with Messika jewelry.

Cate Blanchett

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Tilda Swinton

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Daniel Craig

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Margaret Qualley

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anna Sawai

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dior with Cartier jewelry.

Timothée Chalamet

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Miley Cyrus

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Celine.

Keira Knightley

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Loewe.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In vintage Dior.

Colman Domingo

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Valentino with Boucheron jewelry.

Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Andrew Garfield

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Adrien Brody

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Karla Sofía Gascón

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Kerry Washington

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Balenciaga with Messika jewelry.

Pamela Anderson

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glen Powell

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

In Gucci.

Zoe Saldaña

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Quinta Brunson

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fernanda Torres

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

In Olivier Theyskens.

Sarah Paulson

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Richard Gadd

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Jessica Gunning

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brody in Prada.

Jodie Foster

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dior with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry.

Elle Fanning

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lee Jung-jae

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Eiza González

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Gucci with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Salma Hayek Pinault

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Andrew Scott

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Cooper Koch

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Armani.

Monica Barbaro

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior with Bulgari jewelry.

Cesily Collette

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shepard in

Nava Mau

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cristin Milioti

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alton Mason

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halina Reijn

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Maren Morris

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera with Jared Atelier jewelry.

Ali Wong

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Jack Lowden

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Hiroyuki Sanada

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ashi Studio.

Amy Adams

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jesse Plemons

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Tyler James Williams

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clarence Maclin

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Ramy Youssef

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Auli'i Cravalho

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Christian Louboutin

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Cara Delevingne

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Sofía Vergara

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Coralie Fargeat

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justin Kuritzkes

Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Felicity Jones

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Prada.

Kathryn Hahn

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Erdem.

Eddie Redmayne

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emma D’Arcy

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Tanner Fletcher.

Jean Smart

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Morris Chestnut

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Glenn Close

Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

In Balmain.

Jesse Eisenberg

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Image

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Guy Pearce

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Melissa McCarthy

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gyllenhaal In Prada.

Timothy Simons

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Erin Foster and Sara Foster

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Debose

Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lykke Li

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Prada.

Anthony Ramos

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Prada.

Fran Drescher

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sharon Stone

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Babyface

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Lizzy McAlpine

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Georgina Chapman

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

In Bach Mai with Jared Jewelers jewelry.