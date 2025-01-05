2025 Golden Globe Awards: Every Celebrity Look From The Red Carpet
It’s showtime. Tonight, awards season kicked into high gear with the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. The show returned to its natural habitat of the Beverly Hills Hotel and brought along comedian Nikki Glaser as a first-year host. The Globes—one of the most important pre-cursor ceremonies to the Oscars in March—honors achievements in both film and television, ensuring that names from the year’s buzziest big and small screen projects got all dolled up for the event.
On the film side, Emilia Pérez led contenders with a total of ten nominations including nods for director Jacques Audiard and actresses Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Zoe Saldaña. The Brutalist was not too far behind with seven nominations while the catty Vatican drama Conclave scored six. And it’s no surprise that Wicked is well-represented at the Globes this year with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande both receiving nominations. The film is also up for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.
In television, Gomez snagged another nomination for Only Murders in the Building while actors from fan-favorites like The Bear, Shōgun, Abbott Elementary, and The Diplomat are also in contention. All of that means the stars are out in full-force in Beverly Hills, with the likes of Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, and Nicole Kidman all showing off their finest and fanciest step and repeat fashion.
Here, see all the celebrity red carpet looks from the Golden Globe Awards 2025.
Ariana Grande
In vintage Givenchy.
Zendaya
In Louis Vuitton with Bulgari jewlery.
Selena Gomez
Cynthia Erivo
In Louis Vuitton.
Nicole Kidman
In Balenciaga with Boucheron jewelry.
Angelina Jolie
In McQueen with Messika jewelry.
Cate Blanchett
In Louis Vuitton.
Tilda Swinton
Emma Stone
In Louis Vuitton.
Daniel Craig
Michelle Yeoh
Demi Moore
In Armani Privé.
Margaret Qualley
Anna Sawai
In Dior with Cartier jewelry.
Timothée Chalamet
In Tom Ford.
Miley Cyrus
In Celine.
Keira Knightley
Ayo Edebiri
In Loewe.
Anya Taylor-Joy
In vintage Dior.
Colman Domingo
In Valentino with Boucheron jewelry.
Zoë Kravitz
In Saint Laurent.
Andrew Garfield
In Gucci.
Adrien Brody
Mikey Madison
In Bottega Veneta.
Karla Sofía Gascón
In Saint Laurent.
Kerry Washington
In Balenciaga with Messika jewelry.
Pamela Anderson
Glen Powell
Viola Davis
In Gucci.
Zoe Saldaña
In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Dakota Fanning
Quinta Brunson
Fernanda Torres
In Olivier Theyskens.
Sarah Paulson
Richard Gadd
In Dior Men.
Jessica Gunning
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Brody in Prada.
Jodie Foster
In Dior with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry.
Elle Fanning
In Balmain.
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
Lee Jung-jae
In Gucci.
Eiza González
Kirsten Dunst
In Gucci with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Salma Hayek Pinault
Andrew Scott
In Vivienne Westwood.
Cooper Koch
In Armani.
Monica Barbaro
In Dior with Bulgari jewelry.
Cesily Collette
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Shepard in
Nava Mau
Hannah Einbinder
Cristin Milioti
Alton Mason
Halina Reijn
In Prada.
Maren Morris
In Carolina Herrera with Jared Atelier jewelry.
Ali Wong
In Balenciaga.
Jack Lowden
In Dior Men.
Hiroyuki Sanada
Mindy Kaling
In Ashi Studio.
Amy Adams
Jesse Plemons
In Gucci.
Tyler James Williams
Clarence Maclin
In Givenchy.
Liza Colón-Zayas
In Christian Siriano.
Ramy Youssef
Auli'i Cravalho
Christian Louboutin
Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Naomi Watts
Janelle James
In Christian Siriano.
Cara Delevingne
In Gucci.
Sofía Vergara
Coralie Fargeat
Justin Kuritzkes
Felicity Jones
In Prada.
Kathryn Hahn
Kate Winslet
In Erdem.
Eddie Redmayne
Justine Lupe
Emma D’Arcy
Keri Russell
Chris Perfetti
In Tanner Fletcher.
Jean Smart
Morris Chestnut
Jackie Tohn
Matty Matheson
Ke Huy Quan
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage
William Stanford Davis
In Gucci.
Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine
Alexandra Daddario
Glenn Close
In Balmain.
Jesse Eisenberg
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler
Guy Pearce
Kathy Bates
Allison Janney
In Christian Siriano.
Melissa McCarthy
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu
Gyllenhaal In Prada.
Timothy Simons
Erin Foster and Sara Foster
Ariana Debose
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco
Lykke Li
Sebastian Stan
In Prada.
Anthony Ramos
In Prada.
Fran Drescher
Sharon Stone
Gal Gadot
Babyface
In Balmain.
Lizzy McAlpine
Lisa Ann Walter
Georgina Chapman
Ashley Graham
In Bach Mai with Jared Jewelers jewelry.