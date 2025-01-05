It’s showtime. Tonight, awards season kicked into high gear with the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. The show returned to its natural habitat of the Beverly Hills Hotel and brought along comedian Nikki Glaser as a first-year host. The Globes—one of the most important pre-cursor ceremonies to the Oscars in March—honors achievements in both film and television, ensuring that names from the year’s buzziest big and small screen projects got all dolled up for the event.

On the film side, Emilia Pérez led contenders with a total of ten nominations including nods for director Jacques Audiard and actresses Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Zoe Saldaña. The Brutalist was not too far behind with seven nominations while the catty Vatican drama Conclave scored six. And it’s no surprise that Wicked is well-represented at the Globes this year with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande both receiving nominations. The film is also up for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

In television, Gomez snagged another nomination for Only Murders in the Building while actors from fan-favorites like The Bear, Shōgun, Abbott Elementary, and The Diplomat are also in contention. All of that means the stars are out in full-force in Beverly Hills, with the likes of Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, and Nicole Kidman all showing off their finest and fanciest step and repeat fashion.

Here, see all the celebrity red carpet looks from the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

Ariana Grande Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In vintage Givenchy.

Zendaya Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Bulgari jewlery.

Selena Gomez Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Nicole Kidman Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Balenciaga with Boucheron jewelry.

Angelina Jolie Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In McQueen with Messika jewelry.

Cate Blanchett Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Tilda Swinton Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma Stone Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Daniel Craig Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Margaret Qualley Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anna Sawai Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dior with Cartier jewelry.

Timothée Chalamet Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Tom Ford.

Miley Cyrus Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Celine.

Keira Knightley Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri David Fisher/Shutterstock In Loewe.

Anya Taylor-Joy Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In vintage Dior.

Colman Domingo Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Valentino with Boucheron jewelry.

Zoë Kravitz Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Andrew Garfield Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Gucci.

Adrien Brody Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mikey Madison Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Karla Sofía Gascón Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Kerry Washington Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Balenciaga with Messika jewelry.

Pamela Anderson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glen Powell Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viola Davis Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage In Gucci.

Zoe Saldaña Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Quinta Brunson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fernanda Torres Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage In Olivier Theyskens.

Sarah Paulson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Richard Gadd Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Jessica Gunning Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Brody in Prada.

Jodie Foster Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Dior with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry.

Elle Fanning Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Balmain.

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lee Jung-jae Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Gucci.

Eiza González Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Gucci with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Salma Hayek Pinault Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Andrew Scott Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Cooper Koch Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Armani.

Monica Barbaro Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior with Bulgari jewelry.

Cesily Collette Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Shepard in

Nava Mau Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cristin Milioti Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alton Mason Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halina Reijn Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Maren Morris Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera with Jared Atelier jewelry.

Ali Wong Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Jack Lowden Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Hiroyuki Sanada Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ashi Studio.

Amy Adams Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jesse Plemons Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Gucci.

Tyler James Williams Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clarence Maclin Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy.

Liza Colón-Zayas Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Ramy Youssef Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Auli'i Cravalho Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Christian Louboutin Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicholas Alexander Chavez Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Naomi Watts Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Janelle James Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Cara Delevingne Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Gucci.

Sofía Vergara Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Coralie Fargeat Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justin Kuritzkes Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Felicity Jones Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Prada.

Kathryn Hahn Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kate Winslet Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Erdem.

Eddie Redmayne Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justine Lupe Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emma D’Arcy Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keri Russell Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Tanner Fletcher.

Jean Smart Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Morris Chestnut Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jackie Tohn Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Matty Matheson Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

William Stanford Davis Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Glenn Close Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images In Balmain.

Jesse Eisenberg Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Image

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Guy Pearce Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Bates Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Allison Janney Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Melissa McCarthy Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gyllenhaal In Prada.

Timothy Simons Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Erin Foster and Sara Foster Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Debose Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lykke Li Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Prada.

Anthony Ramos Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Prada.

Fran Drescher Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sharon Stone Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gal Gadot Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Babyface Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balmain.

Lizzy McAlpine Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Georgina Chapman Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images