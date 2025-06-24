Beyoncé is giving her Cowboy Carter stage fashion the Paris Fashion Week treatment. Today, in between stops on her world tour, Beyoncé stepped out ahead of Pharrell Williams’s spring 2026 show for Louis Vuitton Men’s in a polished twist on her now-signature Western style.

Beyoncé, seen arriving at the Fondation Louis Vuitton for a fitting, did away with her usual Cowboy Carter denims and sequins in favor of an all-white power look from Stella McCartney that nodded to both European tailoring and Americana charm. She slipped into a crisp double-breasted suit coat, worn sans shirt for just a hint of décolletage, and a pair of tapered dress pants. A banana yellow clutch and statement gold jewelry added a jolt of color, while her classic stilettos continued the monochrome theme. Always one to promote her current era, Beyoncé anchored her suit with a nod to her go-to stage accessory: a wide-brimmed cowboy hat in white.

Vendetta dailly / BACKGRID

Beyoncé’s fashion week outing comes less than 48 hours after a history-making three-show run at the Stade de France in Paris. Those nights included a string of new performance looks and a surprise duet with Miley Cyrus. The musicians teamed up to sing their Cowboy Carter ballad, “II Most Wanted,” during the June 19 show. Of course, Beyoncé and Cyrus didn’t skip out on the fashion front. They wore coordinating looks from Rabanne and McQueen that were dusted with disco metallics.

It’s rare that Beyoncé takes a pause from her busy schedule to attend fashion week, but the timing couldn’t have been better considering the star is headed back stateside soon for her much-anticipated Houston show this weekend. Beyoncé and Williams long been friends and collaborators, too, so it’s likely she wanted to show the singer-turned-designer support. In June 2023, she attended Williams’s Louis Vuitton Men’s debut in a futuristic look.

The Parisian paparazzi famously asked Beyoncé “Are you happy to be in Paris?” Judging by her look today, the answer is a resounding “Oui.”