Tyla is forever a student of Y2K style, but she’s careful not to get stuck completely in the past. Last night, the South African songstress paired a definitive It bag from the TRL era with a pair of boundary-pushing booty shorts from one of New York’s most beloved labels.

During a night out in London, Tyla slipped into a pair of Telfar’s “Poom Poom” denim shorts—a hybrid between vintage Daisy Dukes and high-fashion underwear. Designed to sit low and snug on the waist, the shorts typically rely on their zip closure to maintain their shape. But Tyla had other plans. Eschewing fastenings entirely, she let the shorts hang open, instead choosing to fold over the waistband to create a layered, ruched silhouette. Tyla doubled down on the exposed theme up top, pairing the undone shorts with a stacked bra moment. A fuchsia bralette formed the base, layered under a sheer lace number that added a peekaboo element.

Leaning into the neon color of her bra, Tyla sported a fur-trimmed coat, bold racing glasses, and a vintage Stephen Sprouse Speedy bag from Louis Vuitton. The Sprouse collection from 2001 was Marc Jacobs’s first major artist collaboration while at the helm of Louis Vuitton, and remains a touchstone of Y2K fashion.

@tyla

Just days earlier in Berlin, Tyla abided by a similar no-pants mantra, but with a daytime twist. She wore the same Telfar shorts, this time pairing them with a plunging Vettese bodysuit that featured curve-hugging ruched details. For a pop of color, the singer incorporated a Zoraide Polidori jacket into the look and continued her penchant for gladiator heels in a black pair from Alaïa.

While the silhouette remained unapologetically skimpy, the energy leaned more street style flair than club-ready.

Gerald Matzka Exclusives/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The unbuttoned denim look is nothing new for Tyla, though. In the past, the singer has adopted the styling trick on a variety of occasions, most notably pairing sequined wide-leg jeans with men’s boxer shorts. Like her latest experiment with the fabric, she folded the waist for a sultry effect.

It’s a styling signature that speaks to Tyla’s ability to make the fashion classics entirely her own.