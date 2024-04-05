Tyla Does The Men’s Underwear Trend With a ’90s Throwback

Tyla, fresh off putting her twist on fashion’s Joots-aissance, has found another “It” girl trend to make her own: unbuttoned jeans. Yesterday, the bourgeoning musician hit the New York City streets while championing a low-rise, throwback waistline.

The “Water” singer began her outfit with a bedazzled pair of baggy jeans that sat loosely on her hips. She decided to leave a few buttons undone revealing that she was also doubling down on the recent men’s underwear trend. While Zendaya recently turned tighty-whities into a glam red carpet moment, Tyla’s version aligned more closely with the late ’90s and early aughts, when the sexiest thing a musician could do was flash a peek of their underwear from atop their pants. Think Aaliyah in Tommy Hilfiger and low-slung situations from Destiny’s Child and others.

From there, Tyla continued her all-blue streak with an ab-baring bra top (closed with just a single button) and an even shorter dress shirt complete with a slashed hem. She sported a pair of open-toe PVC heels—another yesteryear favorite making a comeback among the likes of Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowsi—and opted for a simple hair style and natural glam.

laude Yao Sahi/ Splash by Shutterstock

With the release of her self-titled debut album, Tyla is quickly becoming one of the most exciting names in entertainment. Her looks—both on and off the stage—haven’t missed the mark either. Just last week, the hitmaker was doing her thing in London’s Shoreditch neighborhood. She sported a cropped graphic t-shirt and denim mini skirt that she accented with the pièce de résistance: jean boots. Her slouchy pair followed the classic shape of a heeled boot, but with layers upon layers of folded fabric.

And on the red carpet, Tyla is equally as fun to watch, having worn everything from cut-out couture to Grecian gowns. And judging by her latest look, it makes sense then that she described her style as “cool but still effortless,” adding that she loves “showing my waist and I love when clothes look like they’re falling off of me.” Mission accomplished.