Kylie Jenner is breaking into a new industry but her appreciation for plunging, va-va-voom dresses remains stronger than ever. Last night, Jenner celebrated the launch of her canned vodka brand, Sprinter, in a sultry latex look that she styled with a pair of controversial pumps.

Naturally, Jenner made quite the statement at her Los Angeles event by slipping into a low-cut dress. The piece featured a scoop neckline that was accented by a curve-hugging shape and a knee-length skirt. The dress was more about the silhouette—a sizable cut-out in the back added lots of intrigue to the look—than over-the-top ornamentation or splashy color. But truly, when you’re braving the L.A. heat in black latex, who needs fussy design details?

Jenner accessorized her look rather minimally. She opted for a thin gold bracelet, tousled bombshell hair, and a pair of sheer, PVC heels—yes, the see-through kind that her half-sister Kim championed back in the late 2010s—to complete her outfit. It’s been a busy few weeks for Jenner who just unveiled another business venture, a fragrance called Cosmic, last week. She again sported a shapely gown—this one, in ruby red rather than gothic black.

Rachpoot The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner’s night out look wasn’t just about a plunging neckline in the front. The back of her dress was taken up a notch by way of a criss-cross cut-out that began just above her waist. Instead of say, a clutch or a mini bag, Jenner used one of her Sprinter cans as her carry-on for the night. A savvy businesswoman if there ever was one.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, Jenner had one more LBD. She also slipped into a turtleneck number from Ferragamo’s spring 2024 collection. Like her plunging midi, this dress also featured a fairly simple bodycon silhouette spiced up by a sculptural leather piece along the waist.

For all that has been said about Jenner’s style evolution (which, apparently, she hasn’t been paying attention to), her recent looks have a very particular formula. Usually monochrome, some sort of cut-out, and definitely form-fitting. Oh, and perhaps a Sprinter can cosplaying as a clutch.