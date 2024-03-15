Kylie Jenner recently revealed she doesn’t pay attention to the headlines surrounding her personal style. But, judging by her latest outfit, it looks as though she’s picked up on a few fashion girl trends instead of catching up on the tabloids. Yesterday, Jenner celebrated the launch of her debut solo fragrance, Cosmic, in a ruby red backless dress complete with Hollywood’s favorite red carpet accessory: side cleavage.

Jenner slipped into a custom Courrèges number, inspired by pieces of the French brand’s fall 2024 collection, for her steamy night out. Her bodycon dress featured a wrap-around neckline, which then transitioned into a long sleeve on one side, followed by an asymmetrical hemline. From the front, the curve-hugging piece was signature Jenner—sleek, skin tight, and in a very on-trend shade of ruby red—but, of course, the backside of the gown had much, much more where that came from.

A sizable cut-out detail completely exposed Jenner’s back and allowed for the influencer to flash some major side cleavage, too. Just about every form of cleavage is trending amongst Hollywood’s A-list right now, so it makes sense Jenner would test the lookout for herself (not like she’s inexperienced with various forms of naked dressing, though). This week alone, side boob, under boob, and, yes, even exposed boobs dominated the Oscars after parties, perhaps only playing second fiddle to another celebrity obsession: sheer fabric.

Jenner styled her look with eggshell-colored slingback pumps and a tousled, wavy updo. The Khy founder, and her stylists Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, accented her Courrèges confection with a selection of dainty gold jewels.

Like other high-profile side boob advocates—Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, the list goes on and on—Jenner has taken a special liking to this specific shade of ruby red. She’s styled the color the Mob Wife way, incorporated it into a more formal front row moment, and, most recently, fashioned the trend into a glitzy going out dress. On Sunday evening, Jenner successfully dropped jaws in a metal mesh gown from Ludovic de Saint Sernin during Vanity Fair’s Oscars bash. Like many a star, Jenner knows a little side boobs goes a long way.