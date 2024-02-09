Our favorite fashion girls largely have very distinct personal styles. It’s what sets the wardrobes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner apart from the likes of Emma Stone and Cate Blanchett, and truly, these subtle differences is what makes their fashion choices interesting to follow in the first place. In spite of their personal leanings, sometimes stars will co-sign, say, a trend or a certain color all at once. Last night, leading fashion girl Dua Lipa showed off a backless LBD that just so happened to be a riff on the exact silhouette Kylie Jenner sported a few weeks ago.

Dua pulled out the piece, a custom number from Jacqueumus’ spring 2024 collection, to appear on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. The pared-back color way of the dress really allowed the various design details to shine—like a sizable cut-out at the back and a center slit which showed off the pop sensation’s matching sling back shoes.

While Dua and Kylie are more aligned on the fashion girl spectrum than most, their respective Jacquemus looks had some key differences. For starters, the floor-sweeping length of Dua’s dress provided a more formal feel than the ultra-mini cut of Kylie’s piece.

@dualipa

Both dresses did have one main factor in common, though—a sculptural, almost ’80s-style bodice complete with padded shoulders and the tiniest cut-out detail. Kylie paired her dress (which she wore for Jacquemus’ spring runway show) with matching heels and a pillbox bag while Dua styled her look with statement silver and gold jewels.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Although Dua opted for the longer dress of the two, her look was designed with considerably more sheer fabric than Kylie’s, mainly near the skirt and the back of the bodice.

@dualipa

Dua and Kylie’s choice to bring out varying degrees of the same Jacquemus dress only solidifies the differences in their respective styles currently. While Kylie seemed to be on an all-black streak late last year, she’s now leaning into louder silhouettes, and especially this particular shade of cherry red. Dua, on the other hand, has been all about muted and earth tones of late—like her chainmail Courrèges look at the Grammys and this Jacquemus LBD.