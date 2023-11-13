If there’s something Kylie Jenner enjoys as much as wearing no pants at all, it’s repurposing leggings (or even sheer tights) as pants. It’s a look that has been spearheaded by the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and over the weekend, the family’s youngest sibling debuted another version while out in New York City.

On Saturday night, following her rumored beau Timothée Chalamet’s appearance on SNL, Jenner stepped out to the show’s after party. The 26-year-old sported an all-black look that consisted of a curve-hugging mini dress and spandex leggings. The dress featured a simple shape, with an off-the-shoulder neckline, while the tights created a sleek silhouette. Jenner’s look had a similar effect to her sister Kim’s 2021 Met Gala ensemble—she wore a Balenciaga t-shirt dress and black pantaboots. Jenner’s look didn’t technically have built-in shoes like Kim’s, but it did have an interesting footwear moment going on. She wore a pair of black kitten heels that she layered on top of the leggings.

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner went with a boxy top handle bag, thin sunglasses, and wore her hair in loose waves to finish off the ensemble. While the influencer looked rather edgy, her counterpart appeared more casual as he entered the venue after appearing on the late night show. Chalamet was seen wearing a blue and orange hoodie, a Levi’s vintage sherpa jacket, and slim jeans also from Levi’s. The clashing couples style adage has impacted nearly every celebrity duo, like the Biebers and Bennifer. However, earlier this month, Jenner and Chalamet looked like the perfect pair in black tie looks for the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As she received recognition for her recently-launched label Khy, Jenner appeared in a custom Ferragamo number that featured a unique cut-out bodice. Chalamet, who presented an award to Martin Scorsese, donned a chic martini suit from Dolce & Gabbana. Though they haven’t confirmed their relationship, the pair appeared to be in good spirits at the gala as they were caught chatting and sharing a laugh. “Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," an insider told Entertainment Tonight in April. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”