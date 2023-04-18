We can’t ignore it anymore. Despite there being little (if any) physical evidence surrounding the alleged relationship between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, someone out there (Kris Jenner?) really wants us to believe this coupling is for real. Despite them both being very famous 20-somethings, they come from extremely different worlds, though perhaps that’s what they like about one and another. Of course, they could have bonded over fashion—their love for Haider Ackermann and Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe. Whatever it is, you can hardly go on any form of social media these days without seeing updates on this budding relationship, so on the off chance that these two crazy kids are actually dating, we’re diving into everything we know about whatever it is that is going on between Chalamet and Jenner. Perhaps a timeline will clear things up. And who knows, we could be totally wrong and maybe the duo is already totally, completely, madly in love.

January 25, 2023:

Jenner and Chalamet both attended Haider Ackermann’s couture show for Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris, and while at the time, there was little said about the two, a video clip later emerged of them chatting with Ackermann after the show together.

April 6, 2023:

Like most celebrity relationships these days, Chalamet and Jenner were first outed on DeuxMoi, when the gossip account shared multiple anonymous reports regarding the couple. One person claimed they spent New Years Eve with Chalamet and Jenner in Aspen, while someone else said they’ve known about the relationship since Couture Fashion Week in January. If this timeline is to be believed, that means the duo has been communicating for months.

April 13, 2023:

While there is still very little physical evidence that anything is going on between the actor and reality star, Jenner’s car was seen in front of Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home in photos shared by TMZ. According to the site, she pulled right into the driveway and “knew exactly where she was going,” implying she’s been there many times before.

April 17, 2023:

Entertainment Tonight has taken to reporting that Chalamet and Jenner are, in fact, dating, though a source clarified to the site that it’s not very serious at the moment. “They are keeping things casual at this point,” the source said. “Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.” Apparently, dating Chalamet has been “really fun” for Jenner, as “it feels a lot different than her past relationships.” They continued, saying that Kylie’s sister, Kendall, who was reportedly already friends with Chalamet, has made it easier for Kylie to “integrate him into her life.”

That’s all we have for now, and as you can see, it’s not a lot. Still, it’s hard to see where things are going to go from here. Yes, they could easily fizzle out (if they ever actually heated up), and we may never hear about this pairing again. Or, maybe, they will decide to do something major like, say, debut at the Met Gala next month. Both Chalamet and Jenner are familiar with high profile relationships, and they haven’t been scared to show them off in the past (who could forget those Lily Rose-Depp make out pics?). Perhaps this time, though, Chalamet will be more careful, or maybe Jenner will introduce him to the world of oversharing on social media, and we will see a whole new side of Timmie: the Instagram Boyfriend.