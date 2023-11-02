Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet put on their black tie best to attend the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City last night. And while the rumored couple didn’t exactly walk the red carpet together per say (the were each accompanied by other honorees), they definitely looked like they belonged together.

Jenner, who was honored as Brand Innovator of the Year for her label Khy, hit the step and repeat in a custom Ferragamo look. Her strapless column gown featured a fitted, corset-style bodice up top that then transitioned into a soft maxi skirt complete with a train. The upper section of the piece also had a unique cut-out in the form of an oval detail just below her waist. Jenner kept the rest of the look rather simple, opting for natural glam, gold earrings, and wavy hair.

Before making her way inside (where, spoiler, she was conveniently seated right next to Chalamet), she posed with designer Haider Ackermann who was a partner of the event. Chalamet had his own fun on the red carpet as he posted up next to director Martin Scorsese.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like Jenner, the actor kept his look to neutrals. He went for a fitted, all-black martini suit from Dolce & Gabbana. Chalamet paired the two-piece look with leather dress shoes and a simple button down. The 27-year-old also presented Scorsese with his award at the ritzy event—which is rather fitting given the fact that he just starred in Chanel’s fragrance campaign that was directed by the Hollywood great.

ANDREA RENAULT/AFP/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Jenner and Chalamet were caught chatting and sharing a laugh. The sighting comes after the pair were first linked back in April. Most recently, they were spotted sitting court side at the US Open earlier this fall after their first public appearance together at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert.

Jenner even inadvertently showcased that she has Chalamet saved as her lock screen during Milan Fashion Week. And last month, in an interview with WSJ, the influencer was asked if she was a fan of Dune (in which Chalamet stars) to which she replied, “I do love that movie.”