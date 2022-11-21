Kendall and Kylie Jenner Think Tights Qualify as Pants

Kendall Jenner has been taking a lot of style notes from her sisters as of late. Last week, the model wore a custom dress based off Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1995 spring show, a collection Kim Kardashian is partially credited for re-popularizing. And now, she’s seemingly looking to her younger sister for inspo, wearing a unique look which Kylie Jenner pulled off back in September.

While news of her breakup form basketball player Devin Booker made its rounds on the Internet, Jenner seemed mostly unbothered when she stepped out in Los Angeles following a photoshoot for the luxury retailer FWRD. It’s unclear if the model was still wearing her look from the shoot, or simply dressed for the inevitable paparazzi shot, but either way Jenner was prepared when the photographers appeared. She was wearing an outfit from Matthieu Blazy’s spring 2023 collection for Bottega Veneta. In Jenner’s defense, she wasn’t completely copying her little sister. She took the look completely off the runway, down to the bag and shoes, it just so happens to have a similar aesthetic to an ensemble worn by Kylie in the past. The centerpiece of the outfit is, without a doubt, the lack of pants, with translucent tights worn over black underwear taking the place of bottoms. On top, then, Jenner wore a navy blue sweater with white cuffs. She then finished off the ensemble with black, pointed-toe slingback heels and Bottega’s new Sardine top handle bag.

Alix Newman/Shutterstock

It’s a bold idea, treating tights as pants, but again, we’ve seen it before on Kylie. Back in September, Kendall’s little sis attended the Loewe spring 2023 show in a look from the brand, characterized by the tights she wore underneath a pair of Loewe tighty whities. Kylie then paired the unique bottoms with a branded white tank, and topped it off with a long wool cashmere Loewe coat. Begging the question, if you’re cold enough to wear that coat, wouldn’t the obvious solution be to put on some pants?

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

So, in less than two months we’ve seen two Jenners make a case for tights as pants, which is a pretty good indication that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of this styling. In a world where bottoms are ditched on many occasions, tops are fashioned from jean waistbands, and the naked dress is as popular as ever, this evolution shouldn’t be too surprising. Still, there’s something very jarring and half-dressed about tights with nothing on top, but we better get used to it because chances are we’re about to see a whole lot more of these tight-based looks.