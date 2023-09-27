Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s respective styles have seen an about face as of late. The days of Kendall’s boho Coachella looks and Kylie’s candy-colored wigs seem to be long gone, switched out for a more understated, muted wardrobe. On Tuesday in Paris, the sisters continued their embrace of sleek dressing when they were spotted heading for dinner.

While the Jenners’ maxi dresses leaned heavily into monochrome, they both took the below-the-knee silhouette in an interesting, subversive direction. Let’s start with younger sister Kylie, who wore a complete ensemble from Sportmax’s spring/summer 2024 collection.

To the eye, the bodycon dress seemed pretty standard for Kylie, who is of course no stranger to the form-fitting look. But at the neckline, the silhouette got taken up a notch due to a wrap-around collar detail which moved from her shoulders to an elongated train in the back. Kylie’s fashion fun continued with the rest of her look, too.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

For footwear, the reality star opted for a toe-spreading (and exposing) pair of boots. She even gave things a splash of color in the form of sleek black sunglasses and a fiery orange stolle that she carried in her hand. Elsewhere, Kendall also had an off-the-runway pull of her own, this one, courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

The model wore a deep brown selection from the Italian brand’s fall/winter 2023 collection. At the midsection, there was a corseted leather section which almost seemed like its own garment, but was in fact attached the rest of the dress.

The piece then switched into a flannel fabric for the skirt portion where there were sizable slits throughout. While the skirt looked rather simple while Kendall walked, photos posted to her Instagram, showed off the bottom’s sculptural, hip-highlighting element. Up top, Kendall also had an interesting collar moment going on—the dress featured a long sleeve shrug, turtleneck portion to round out the dress.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Though Kendall kept accessories to a minimum, her footwear choice of croc mules added even more of an edge to her ensemble. Later in the night, she switched into another neutral maxi dress as, seemingly, Kylie called it a night after dinner. Though Kendall’s nightcap was more in line with what we would expect from a Jenner, it’s clear the sisters are having fun brining a refreshed edge to their recent looks.