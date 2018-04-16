Coachella attendance seems to be basically mandatory if you fit into one of the following categories: you have an Instagram follower count over 500,0000, you're a Los Angeles resident under the age of 25 with affluent parents, and you're a young celebrity. It's basically like one big prom for power millennials. Of course, this leads to the inevitability that sometimes these power millennials will run into their power millennial exes. Sometimes it can lead to suddenly re-sparked flames (as is the rumored case with The Weeknd and Bella Hadid ), and sometimes it can just lead to awkwardness and exercises in artful dodging.

Reportedly, that happened to both Jenner sisters Kylie and Kendall . Yes, each ran into a noted ex, and each apparently managed to avoid any direct confrontation with said former paramour.

In the first case, Kendall Jenner was chilling at a McDonald's-sponsored VIP pool party over the weekend, as one does, with friends Gigi and Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls. The group was having a grand time. Bella Hadid recorded a video of her sister eating two Big Macs on her Instagram stories, and People reports that Jenner got up on a chair at one point to dance Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.” Then, all the sudden, Jenner's reported occasional love interest Blake Griffin walked by.

Rumors of the pair's relationship have been kept so vague that it can't be truly ruled out that the pair ever really dated at all, but People reports that when the NBA player walked by the table full of models, Jenner "stared at him, and she then turned to whisper something to a friend."

According to various reports, the pair had an on again/off again thing for a while, but things apparently weren't able to sustain themselves after Griffin was traded from Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons. Though, in a Vogue cover interview last month, Jenner was apparently chilling in Detroit around Valentine's Day with "someone being very nice to me.” Thing didn't last much longer after that.

Considering their relationship was never confirmed and only brought to the public's attention through the whispers of tabloids and gossip columns it's only poetic then that Jenner should publicly confirm it's end by turning to whisper something to a friend as he walked by.

Loading View on Instagram

Of course, there was no mystery surrounding the fact that Kendall's sister Kylie dated rapper Tyga for years and that the two are now definitely not together (Kylie gave birth to a child with Travis Scott earlier this year, if, somehow, you missed that development). Kylie made her first major public appearances since giving birth at various Coachella parties and she was enjoying herself at Friday night's TAO x Revolve party alongside other celebs like Nicki Minaj, Timothée Chalamet and Shania Twain when, according to The Daily Mail at least, she ran into Tyga. "The exes didn't interact during the party," reports The Mail.

Though, in a twist no one really saw coming, Tyga showed up with apparently new fling Iggy Azalea. The pair were spotted together throughout the weekend, and now everyone thinks they're dating. Notoriously questionable gossip site Hollywood Life even says Kylie is actually relieved. “Kylie thinks it’s nice that Tyga is spending time with Iggy,” their source says. “She doesn’t particularly take Iggy to be his type, but they’re both artists and spending a lot of time together in the studio can really spark chemistry among people.” Yes, how nice for them indeed.

It appears that dodging an ex is apparently just part of the price of entrance to Coachella for certain sets. Tyga and Griffin weren't even the only various Kardashian-Jenner exes floating around the three-day California music festival. Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick was out and about with his three children and new girlfriend Sofia Richie, as was Khloe Kardashian's ex French Montana and A$AP Rocky, another of Kendall's never-quite-confirmed ex-boyfriends. Justin Bieber, who has been questionably linked to multiple Kardashian-Jenners during various gossip cycles, was also out there living his best life.

Of course, running into a family member or friend's ex isn't as awkward as running into your own. Kendall, for example, was spotted hugging it out with The Weeknd .

Related: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Were Reportedly Spotted Together at Coachella, But That Doesn't Mean They Are Back Together