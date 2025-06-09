Kylie Jenner’s Mini Dress Fits Like Plastic Wrap

With her latest party look, Kylie Jenner continues to redefine modern bombshell dressing—on her own terms. On Friday, the apex influencer stepped out to a friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles in a chrome dress that, like her recent viral comments, left little to the imagination.

Jenner, joined by pals like Lori Harvey and Anastasia Karanikolaou, sizzled in a second-skin number from her accessibly-priced fashion line, Khy. The silver chrome look featured a scoop neckline, spaghetti straps, and a small slit on one side. Jenner leaned into the “naked” effect of her dress with her choice of clear, PVC heels. Her signature fresh-faced makeup and tousled curls finished the look.

Khrome/Hedo / BACKGRID

Curve-baring designs have always been a staple of Jenner’s style—especially for a night on the town like this—but her latest outing comes amid a heightened sense of transparency. Last week, the mogul revealed the specifics of her breast augmentation in response to the TikTok user @rachleary who inquired about her surgery. “Can you just share what it is you have had?” Leary asked, to which Jenner responded, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.”

To a much less controversial reception, Jenner also posted a TikTok tutorial on how she and stylist Cherilyn Farris achieve her signature bouncy curls with just a simple curling wand.

Intentional or not, Jenner’s night out in Los Angeles felt like the peak of what has been a newfound narrative surrounding the model. Of course, she’s also been much more open about her love life—she and her boyfriend, Timotheé Chalamet finally made their red carpet debut this year and have been all about PDA-filled date nights recently. (Jenner even went as far as hinting about their sex life.) Together? It’s still the same Jenner, but one who’s more willing to let the curtain drop.