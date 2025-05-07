Alas, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are red carpet official. After months of sneaking in back doors, the couple finally walked a proper step and repeat together over in Europe. All while wearing matching black tie looks, no less.

Tonight, the lovebirds stepped out to the David di Donatello Awards in Rome (they’re Italy’s equivalent of the Oscars) where Chalamet was presented with the David Speciale honor. The A Complete Unknown star opted for a sleek Tom Ford outfit consisting of a double-breasted suit coat, matching dress pants, and an Oxford shirt worn without a tie. Although Chalamet skipped this year’s Met Gala to watch his beloved New York Knicks (Jenner attended the gala in a nude illusion Ferragamo look), tonight’s outfit would have fit nicely within this year’s dress code, “Tailored For You.”

Jenner, for her part, complimented Chalamet’s black suit with a dark dress of her own. She wore a fitted spaghetti strap number from Schiaparelli that was marked by a plunging neckline and its slight train. Accessories were kept to a minimum for both—Chalamet went with a white rosette in his coat pocket while Jenner accented her look with sculptural gold earrings and a quilted clutch.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

On her Instagram stories, Jenner played it cool and showed off the details of her dress. She also casually noted that she both had a new pimple and did her own makeup for the evening. There was no indication she had just reached a major milestone in her relationship.

@kyliejenner

Although Chalamet and Jenner have been an item for some time now—since January 2023, to be exact—this is their first time ever walking a red carpet together. There was ample opportunity for the couple to do so this past awards season, but Jenner chose to let Chalamet shine on the red carpet. The Khy designer met up with her beau inside of events like the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and the Oscars. She also accompanied him at the Berlin Film Festival in February, but again skipped the red carpet.

In terms of their red carpet couple style, their outfits tonight aren’t entirely out of the box. Jenner in particular wore almost exclusively black fitted dresses during awards season, so it’s no surprise she returned to the silhouette once again. Plus, the duo recently had some practice with their couple fashion as they attended the F1 Grand Prix in Miami and an NBA playoff game within the past week.

Amid reports that things are getting more serious between Chalamet and Jenner, a red carpet debut is about as serious as it gets in Hollywood.