Timothée Chalamet once called himself Timmy Timb for a reason. Chalamet brought a piece of New York City with him to the Berlin Film Festival today where he continued his unrpredictable press fashion for A Complete Unknown.

The actor and star of W’s Directors Issue went completely casual in head-to-toe Chrome Hearts for his film’s premiere at the festival. He paired a baby pink tank top with slouchy leather pants worn low enough around the waist to show off his Chrome Hearts-branded boxers. A zip-up sweatshirt with Chrome Hearts detailing stayed on for about half of Chalamet’s time on the red carpet. It seems like he really wanted to show off the brand’s famous logo that lined the back of his tank top.

The actor styled his monochrome ‘fit with custom Timberland boots that featured silver accents and pink cemetery cross patches on the sides.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Timberland boots are a staple of New York culture and street style. And, usually, they’re worn with extremely oversized, underwear-barring pants like the ones Chalamet had on today.

As for the choice of all-pink? Perhaps it was an homage to a rap the actor made up during his LaGuardia High School days where he rapped about “Timmy Timb” who needed to “pull up his pants” while wearing a pink sweatsuit. Or, maybe it was a little Valentine’s Day nod to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner who has joined the actor at several points throughout his A Complete Unknown press tour and did the same at tonight’s festival. She, too, loves herself some Chrome Hearts.

As has become tradition, Jenner cozied up next to Chalamet inside the festival after he posed solo on the red carpet. And, expectedly, their festival looks couldn’t have been more different. Following the vintage Alaïa she pulled out at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Tuesday, the model opted for another fitted gown in blinding black sparkles. To the eye, it looked like a severe case of “Underdressed BF, overdressed GF” syndrome—but Chalamet and Jenner likely prefer it that way.