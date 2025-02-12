Timothée Chalamet is campaigning for an Oscar, but last night he was channeling the slime from Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards with his usual artful aplomb. His promotional run for A Complete Unknown has proven that the actor will wear what he wants when he wants. Last night, that meant channeling what could best be described as Florida dad-core: a neon green floral top, baggy denim in a faded wash, and white trainers. Notably, the actor’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner was on hand for the event, but let her beau shine. She was spotted in the audience in a simple fitted black dress.

Chalamet attended the Santa Barbara Film Festival to receive the Arlington Artist Award. His highlighter green blouse, which he left unbuttoned for a casual effect, looked like something his pal Adam Sandler might wear. In actuality, the blouse was featured in Prada’s recent spring 2025 runway show where it was styled underneath a brown cashmere sweater.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rest of Chalamet’s outfit leaned into his A Complete Unknown signatures. He stayed simple in a pair of white sneakers, accented his Prada blouse with a dark green tank top, and slipped on a pair of baggy boot-cut jeans. They weren’t done in a flared shape à la Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl—though, apparently, the rapper’s Celine jeans were originally meant for Chalamet. (The pair share the same stylist, Taylor McNeill).

As has become tradition, Chalamet met up with his girlfriend inside the festival after posing solo on the red carpet. Jenner, for her part, dressed up in a plunging black dress with a cut-out backside that appeared to be from her fashion line Khy. Two blinding diamond rings completed her look. The model shared photos from the evening (sans Chalamet) the following morning.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Clearly, Chalamet and Jenner—who have been dating since April 2023—couldn’t have more different definitions of date night style. Still, the couple seems to be taking subtle fashion cues from one another every now and then. At Paris Fashion Week last month, Jenner rocked a teensy Chanel purse just days after Chalamet did the same.