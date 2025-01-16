Désolée, Coco Chanel. Even though Timothée Chalamet wore a mini bag of your brand’s making today in Paris, he didn’t feel like taking anything else off before leaving the house. In fact, for someone fluent in French, the actor stacked a glaringly American amount of pieces into his off-duty look.

Perhaps the most overtly American item was Chalamet’s black bomber coat, laden with giant NFL and Raiders patches across the front—considering W’s readership, it might be important to point out that the Raiders are a football team based in Las Vegas. A studded black belt that looked like it belonged on the shop floor of a 2006 Hot Topic and baggy jeans about two sizes too big nodded to Chalamet’s grunge Lower East Side roots.

His New York City Ballet-branded cap proved that while he might enjoy some Sunday football, he has an appreciation for the high arts, too.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Nestled under the actor’s coat sat a blue Chanel pouch on a gold chain, a micro-sized version of the brand’s long-time hero accessory, the “Boy Bag.” His entire outfit was basically the accessories version of the “wrong shoe theory”—haphazardly placed items that, somehow, meshed despite their differing aesthetics.

Chalamet’s accessory closet must be chock-full of trinkets considering the actor’s latest fashion moments. On Wednesday, he wore an Ashley Tisdale-coded scarf to the A Complete Unknown premiere that he accented with a distressed trucker hat and a leather Chanel coat. He kept on the same hat and skinny scarf to go out to dinner with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner who, for her part, was dressed up in a body-con look. The day prior, Chalamet rode into the London premiere of his movie on an e-bike. He says he was fined $79 for the stunt.

Best Image / BACKGRID

On a certain level, Chalamet’s street style moment today perfectly encapsulates his bonkers A Complete Unknown press tour thus far. His Raiders coat highlights his attempts to appeal to the podcast and NFL bros which started with him guesting as a college football analyst on Thanksgiving Day. There’s a nod to his Manhattan roots with his hat and low-slung denim. And there’s even an ode to his early days of red carpet gender-bending with his Chanel accessory and patterned bolo tie.

Call it dad-core, American-core, norm-core. This is 100% Timmy-core.