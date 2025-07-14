Rihanna is mixing family time with red carpet finesse. Yesterday, the music and beauty mogul and her two sons, Riot and RZA, had an adorable night out on the red carpet in head-to-toe designer, of course.

After a whirlwind few days in Paris for the men’s shows, Rihanna headed back stateside for the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs. The star slipped into a custom drop waist gown from Saint Laurent that continued her streak of next-level maternity fashion. The black piece featured a lace bra that flowed into a bump-framing midsection and a dramatic, bow-trimmed skirt. For a touch of edge, Rihanna layered a leather motorcycle coat over her gown and finished everything off with diamond earrings, natural makeup, and an updo.

But Rihanna’s fashion showcase didn’t end there—she dressed her boys up in bespoke children’s looks from the most talked-about men’s show during Paris Fashion Week.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Both Riot, 2, and RZA, 3, wore tailored Dior outfits from the label’s newly appointed designer, Jonathan Anderson, for their first-ever outing on the red carpet. Riot (who accompanied Rihanna in the City of Light) slipped into a gray and black suit coat. The item, a riff on the house’s famed “Bar” jacket that Anderson explored for the spring 2026 season, was paired with miniature cargo shorts that featured excess fabric at the sides. RZA, meanwhile, opted for full-length cargo trousers and a pink button-down. The older sibling finished off his look with an upturned neck tie, a Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired styling trick that Anderson employed heavily throughout his debut Dior collection.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the sons of arguably the most stylish woman in fashion, it was only fitting that Riot and RZA would make their red carpet debut in custom Dior. Rihanna has long been a fan of the label (and the face of its J’Adore fragrance), and she and A$AP Rocky just had a front-row view of Anderson’s first go-around earlier this month. On that occasion, the couple leaned into their preppy sides, wearing pastel waistcoats, striped ties, and patterned jackets.

Between Rihanna, Rocky, Riot, and RZA, there’s no denying the fashion bona fides of this family of four.