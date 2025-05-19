Is Rihanna telling us something? After unveiling her third pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this month, the star snuck into the Cannes Film Festival premiere of the Spike Lee film Highest 2 Lowest tonight while wearing one of her signature bump-first looks.

Though Rihanna skipped the pre-premiere red carpet, all eyes were on the beauty mogul as she exited the Grand Théâtre Lumière in a fitted, halter neck gown by Alaïa. The piece, which perfectly framed Rihanna’s growing belly, featured cut-outs and a leg slit on one side. As for the dress’s bright, almost neon, blue color? Perhaps a cheeky clue as to the gender of the baby. But considering Rihanna’s business bona fides, it’s more likely the hue is a wink to her upcoming voice role as “Smurfette” in the latest Smurfs movie. She also just released a song for the film, “Friend of Mine,” last week.

Rihanna, who last attended the prestigious festival in 2017, finished off her look with matching blue Amina Muaddi sandals and jaw-dropping diamonds courtesy of Boucheron. Rocky, who stars in Highest 2 Lowest with Denzel Washington and Ilfenesh Hadera, wore a Saint Laurent suit and Ray-Ban glasses for the premiere.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

This is Rihanna’s first major red carpet after unveiling her third pregnancy during the first Monday in May at the Met Gala. Per usual, the star was fashionably late arriving to the museum steps—but the moment was more than worth the wait. Rihanna dropped jaws as she stepped out to the gala in a custom Marc Jacobs outfit that showed off her pregnancy bump.

There’s no doubt that Rihanna will use her signature maternity fashion to send statements throughout her third pregnancy. (Rihanna and Rocky share two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.) Though we’ll have to wait some months to find out if tonight’s embrace of boy blue was intentional, or just a plug for her new movie.