Today, Kylie Jenner popped up at the Chanel couture show in Paris less than 48 hours after quietly supporting her beau Timothée Chalamet’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. And by the looks of Jenner’s accessory choices, two micro Chanel bags worn together, it seems likely that Chalamet gave her a few pointers before she jetted across the Atlantic.

Jenner did her version of Chanel’s signature tweed for the occasion. She wore an ab-baring jacket and a matching pleated skirt decorated with silver chains along the front. In one hand, the model held onto a petite vanity case that perfectly matched the even smaller pochette she wore across her body.

THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images

It was the latter bag that resembled one Chalamet wore during a recent press day in Paris. That accessory, which Chalamet paired with True Religion jeans and a NFL jacket, was done in a dark denim fabric. Just a few days later over in New York, Chalamet paired another metallic Chanel purse with one of the French maison’s vintage scarves, a pink Telfar coat, and an Arc’teryx hat.

The Khy founder has amassed quite the collection of handbags over the years, but we can’t help but wonder if she and Chalamet are comparing notes on accessorizing given the clear similarities. Some across the Internet even suggested that the A Complete Unknown actor borrowed his Chanel purses from Jenner’s closet or even the wardrobe of her six-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. We need not to remind everyone that the actor just recently fronted a fragrance campaign for the house, so perhaps it was him doing the bag shopping in the Jenner-Chalamet household.

Jenner’s appearance not only re-upped her and Chalamet’s current Chanel obsession. It also marked the first time that a member of the Kardsashian-Jenner family attended a Chanel show as a guest since Kris did during the winter 2016 season. (The influencer’s sister Kendall, however, has walked for the house numerous times). Coincidentally, seated not too far away from Jenner at today’s show was Lily-Rose Depp, a long-time Chanel girl and Chalamet’s ex-girlfriend from back when. The fashion world is small.