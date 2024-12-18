Timothée Chalamet is not holding back to promote his role as Bob Dylan in director James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown. With an audience of dads in mind, he’s appearing on bro-y podcasts, attending football games, and popping up at surprise moving screenings in London and New York and, of course, making some pretty sleek fashion choices.

Chalamet has cemented himself as one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood over the past few years (his Dune: Part Two run in early 2024 was pretty nice), so it’s no surprise he and his stylist Ryan Hastings are continuing that streak for A Complete Unknown press. The actor has again turned to his favored labels like Prada and Celine, wearing slick leather suit coats and tailored dress pants that lean into his personal style—albeit with a rock & roll edge. There’s also been a Boho menswear moment from Chemena Kamali’s Chloé and even a tongue-in-cheek reference to Dylan’s infamous appearance at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival—blonde hair, and all. The bipoic premieres on Christmas Day, but expect Chalamet to be in contention for the Best Actor trophy at the 2025 Oscars.

Simply put, Chalamet (and his A Complete Unknown co-star Elle Fanning) aren’t skimping out in the fashion department. Here, see the very best of Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown press tour fashion.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images In a high-neck coat, loafers, and baggy denim from Prada, the actor looked like your average fashion editor at the film’s London photo call on December 16.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keeping it simple in a workwear-style jacket, a slogan t-shirt, and Timberland boots at A Complete Unknown screening at the Museum of Modern Art.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images Chalamet had his sole method dressing moment of the A Complete Unknown press tour at the film’s New York premiere. He wore a Celine jacket, patterned scarf, and a gray beanie—oh, not to mention that streaked blonde hair—in reference to an outfit Dylan wore to the Sundance Film Festival in 2003.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images After nabbing major endorsements from the likes of Kaia Gerber and Daisy Edgar-Jones, Chloé’s Chemena Kamali earned her first “It boy” when Chalamet donned a custom suede jacket while promoting the film in New York. He paired the piece with pinstripe trousers, black boots, and a graphic white t-shirt.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the first A Complete Unknown premiere in Los Angeles, Chalamet slipped into a monochrome Prada look that featured Dylan-themed glasses and pins that referenced the 1960s.

@tchalamet Chalamet popped up in the audience at the SEC Championship game, but still brought some fashion nerd flare. His pink puffer jacket is from Martine Rose.