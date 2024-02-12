Between Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Zendaya, and Timothée Chalamet, the Dune: Part Two cast has some pretty heavy fashion hitters. Unsurprisingly, Chalamet—who will reprise his role as Paul Atreides in the upcoming sequel—has been translating his signature brand of sleek, updated menswear as he and his co-stars hit up various red carpets across the globe.

Chalamet has once again teamed up his longtime stylist Ryan Hasting for the press tour—and, truly, they have definitely not disappointed. Like Zendaya, who is pulling out everything from sci-fi sets to gravity-defying gowns, Chalamet is taking a futuristic approach to his press tour fashion. Per usual, there’s plenty of tailoring and sleeveless vests, but there’s also been some new silhouettes and brands that Chalamet hasn’t previously worn before, too.

The highly-anticipated film hits theaters on March 1st, so, until then keep track of Timothée Chalamet’s Dune: Part Two press tour fashion, below.

Givenchy Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For the film’s Paris premiere, Chalamet looked as dapper as ever in this custom Givenchy couture suit that he paired with a graphic turtleneck and Cartier jewelry.

Bottega Veneta Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya isn’t the only Dune star slipping into Bottega Veneta for the film’s press run—Chalamet went with a look from the Italian brand’s spring 2023 collection to attend a photo call in Paris.

Prada Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During the film’s red carpet in Mexico City, Chalamet opted for some chic Prada suiting that featured a tailored blazer and dress pants.

Hermès Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s rare we associate Hermès with sleeveless vests—still, Chalamet went with this bicep-baring look from the French brand’s fall 2024 collection to attend a photo call in Mexico City.

Stüssy MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Chalamet kept things simple for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The actor joined his co-stars in a sleeveless Stüssy vest and leather pants that just so happened to match Zendaya’s.