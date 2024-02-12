Between Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Zendaya, and Timothée Chalamet, the Dune: Part Two cast has some pretty heavy fashion hitters. Unsurprisingly, Chalamet—who will reprise his role as Paul Atreides in the upcoming sequel—has been translating his signature brand of sleek, updated menswear as he and his co-stars hit up various red carpets across the globe.
Chalamet has once again teamed up his longtime stylist Ryan Hasting for the press tour—and, truly, they have definitely not disappointed. Like Zendaya, who is pulling out everything from sci-fi sets to gravity-defying gowns, Chalamet is taking a futuristic approach to his press tour fashion. Per usual, there’s plenty of tailoring and sleeveless vests, but there’s also been some new silhouettes and brands that Chalamet hasn’t previously worn before, too.
The highly-anticipated filmhits theaters on March 1st, so, until then keep track of Timothée Chalamet’s Dune: Part Two press tour fashion, below.