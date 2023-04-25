The world’s most powerful red carpet duo has reunited. Dune franchise stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya popped up in Las Vegas this afternoon for Cinemacon, marking their first joint public appearance since promotion for the first Dune film wound down in October 2021. While Cinemacon, a convention for theater owners, where several major movie studios preview and promote their upcoming blockbusters, isn’t exactly known as a fashion hot spot, you can, of course, count on Zendaya and Chalamet to keep up their style cachet, even when opting for an event that’s less dressy. While no jacket was required, both of them went big on vests in very different ways.

In fact, Zendaya’s look was basically a hot girl casual update of a men’s power suit from the ’80s. She opted into the current trend of suit vests as tops, pairing the garment with a pair of wide-leg pants and simple white pumps peeking out from the bottom. Zendaya’s outfit, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, blocked together three different classic suiting fabrics for a Gen Z-appropriate power look.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Zendaya was thinking “boardroom,” Chalamet was thinking a little more biker bar. He wore a pair of classic black moto pants, which he paired with his own statement vest—this one in matching leather. He wore a simple white tee, the sleeves delicately rolled, underneath.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The concept of a biker guy wooing a proper businesswoman seems like a great idea for a wacky ’80s romantic comedy, but of course the pair were there teasing the succinctly titled Dune: Part Two. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3 this year.

They’ll unite with two new young superstars for the sequel: Florence Pugh and Austin Butler will portray Princess Irulan and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the film. Unfortunately, those two were not on hand in Vegas today. We’re guessing the red carpet debut of Dune’s very own “quadsquad” will occur closer to the film’s premiere.