Not long after igniting dating rumors earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson have taken a major step forward by making their red carpet debut. Last night, the pair posed arm-in-arm at the Inaugural Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala, a charity founded by Megan that provides resources for women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities.

For their red carpet debut, both Megan and Thompson opted for timeless black tie looks. The rapper slipped into a criss-cross halter neck design from Off-White for the occasion. It featured a curve-hugging fit and a crystal-embellished sash detail that sat on her hips. Thompson, a shooting guard for the Dallas Mavericks, complemented his girlfriend’s gown in a dapper tuxedo by Tom Ford.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The couple’s red carpet outing comes just over a week after they went Instagram official, sharing low-key photos of one another on their respective accounts—Thompson also purchased several Labubus for Megan, which she showed off in a since-deleted TikTok. Megan, 30, last dated rapper Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine from 2021 to 2023 while Thompson, 35, was previously linked to Eiza González and Coco Jones.

After posing for photos on the red carpet, Megan briefly talked about her new beau when pressed by reporters. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a movie,” she told People, adding “I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie that he's the nicest person I've ever met in my life.”

“This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,” the rapper continued. “I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”