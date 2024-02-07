Zendaya’s Dune: Part Two press tour is the gift that keeps on giving. After pulling out an avant-garde number from London designer Torishéju Dumi, the actress slipped into another futuristic custom look for the film’s Mexico City premiere last night.

Her crop top and matching skirt, a riff on a look from Matthieu Blazy’s fall 2023 collection for Bottega Veneta, was the perfect blend of high fashion chic and sci-fi edge. The color palette may have been muted, yes, but the details of the set were anything but. Zendaya’s crop top featured an exaggerated turtleneck silhouette, complete with a curved hemline, that finished with a flash of her abs and a bit of underboob for good measure.

The actress’ maxi skirt continued her look’s twist on traditional office-wear, arriving with a cinched, croc waistband, exposed pockets, a lengthy side slit. Zendaya topped off her premiere outfit with chocolate brown Louboutin pumps, a silver anklet, and slicked back hair.

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

Here, the original runway version which featured a croc insert below the top and a considerably shorter skirt—Zendaya’s few, yet very prominent, alterations definitely brought this look from the Milan catwalk to the step and repeat.

Kendall Jenner previously slipped into this exact Bottega runway dress during Paris Fashion Week. Though, truly, Zendaya made this custom red carpet version entirely her own.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images

The actress was joined by her equally as stylish co-stars for the occasion—Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler—who all trotted out their own versions of sci-fi fashion. Pugh was a vision in all white, sporting a ruched maxi dress from emerging London brand Standing Ground (the label recently outfitted Christina Aguilera for the Grammys, too) that she paired with tousled pixie hair and smokey makeup.

Chalamet and Butler were less experimental than their female counterparts, though they both managed to cut extremely chic figures in Prada and Saint Laurent, respectively.

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

If you can believe it, these Dune: Part Two press looks might be outpacing the original film’s first go around. What makes Zendaya & co’s fashion stand out from your usual run of the mill red carpets is the sheer number of designers that they have access to. Unlike other Hollywood actors, the Dune crew doesn’t seem obligated (contractually or otherwise) to wear just one label throughout the promotional period.

Truly, it’s rare that we such a spectrum of brands on the same step and repeat, from emerging names like Torishéju to powerhouses like Bottega Veneta. And it’s even more rare that it looks this good.