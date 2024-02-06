Zendaya unofficially kicked off the Dune: Part Two press tour last week during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! But, last night, the actress made her first red carpet appearance to promote the highly-anticipated sequel at an event in Mexico—while wearing an avant-garde look from designer Torishéju Dumi’s eponymous label, Torishéju, of course.

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have gravitated towards Torishéju’s designs in the past—but this custom number, based on a look from the designer’s spring 2024 collection, might just top them all. Her look was a riff on the traditional skirt set, arriving in the form of an ab-baring, asymmetrical crop top and a longline maxi complete with a lengthy side slit. But the true focus of things were the abstract pieces of fabric and padded, puffed-out details that lined both pieces. The effect was almost armor-like, entirely on par for Zendaya’s warrior-princess Dune dressing, but also decidedly in keeping with her personal style.

Despite her various relationships with brands like Louis Vuitton and Valentino, the actress has always been one to champion young designers throughout her press tour runs. And, if you can believe it, this just so happens to be Torishéju’s red carpet debut. The designer, who made her Paris runway debut in October (opened by Naomi Campbell), channels her Nigerian heritage through her clothing—from deconstructed tailoring to sculptural silhouettes like this one.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look wasn’t just about the details of the front which were entirely impressive in and of itself. The back of Zendaya’s top also featured a dramatic bustle detail which, coupled with the skirt’s impressive train, was the perfect finishing touch.

Zendaya let the outfit stand on its own here, opting for sleek back pumps, gold ear cuffs, dewy glam, and a slicked back hair style.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya has always been something of a style chameleon, and it looks as though she and Roach are channeling that ability, with a bit of Dune sprinkled in, for her press looks. Her The Attico matching set, which just so happened to match her co-star Timothée Chalamet’s leather pants, was just the right type of edgy.

What Zendaya (and Roach) does so well is providing her own twists on traditional silhouettes—for Kimmel, a skinny, skinny pant, and for her most recent photo call, the traditional maxi skirt and crop top.