Everyone stay calm—the Dune: Part Two press tour has officially arrived, and so too have the film’s mega stars. Last night, the cast stepped out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and, naturally, leading actors Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet both brought out the best leather fashion for the occasion.

Let’s begin with Zendaya who just so happened to stage her first public appearance in several months at last week’s couture proceedings in Paris. The actress stepped out to the talk show in an edgy full look from The Attico’s spring 2024 collection. Her matching set was all about proportions—a longline leather jacket, which she left partially unbuttoned, matched with low-rise pants. The actress’ bottoms seemed to be entirely reminiscent of the tight, straight-leg stylings of the early aughts but were leveled up with piles of extra fabric that chicly pooled just above her black Louboutin pumps. Truly, only Zendaya could make skinny, skinny pants look this cool.

The actress rounded out her look with a selection of Bulgari jewels, minimal makeup, and a casual updo.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Chalamet, who plays the messiah Paul Atriedes in the upcoming sequel, also had his own leather experiment going on during his appearance. Like Zendaya, the actor similarly opted for all black with his look, though his pieces veered more into towards hypebeast territory than his co-star’s off-the-runway stylings.

The actor paired a sleeveless Stüssy hoodie that featured silver grommet detailing with a pair of leather pants. Now, they weren’t as skin-tight as Zendaya’s, but they were still rather formfitting especially when compared to another one of his co-star, Austin Butler, whose dress pants carried a more relaxed fit.

Chalamet, though, has never really been one who gravitates towards oversized pieces, so his choices here do track within his personal style. The actor rounded out his look with leather stomper boots and later switched into a multi-colored crew neck sweater.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The original Dune press tour was one for the history books, with everything from sheer party dresses to steampunk red carpet moments. The highly anticipated sequel premieres at the beginning of March, so we’re certain these next few weeks will be filled with a lot more press fashion and, definitely, plenty of Zendaya and Timothée.