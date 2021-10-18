Timothée Chalamet did not hold back when it came to his looks for Sunday’s Dune press events in London. The actor wore two eye-catching suits while promoting the upcoming film—but Zendaya’s not one to be upstaged by her costar. She stood tall next to Timmy throughout the day in her own high fashion outfits, both of which she snagged straight from the runway.

The day started with a photo call for the Dune cast in front of the London eye. While Chalamet embraced an 18th century toile-inspired print, Zendaya was about a century in the future with a steampunk backless halter top courtesy of Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2020 collection. Just like on the runway, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, paired the charming chain top with an asymmetric burnt orange checkered skirt, finishing the whole thing off with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

Later in the night, Zendaya went for a more casual, but no less fashionable, look—donning an outfit from Pete Do’s latest spring collection. Again, Zendaya stayed true to the designer’s styling, wearing the black leather pants and oversized, floor-length pleated white button down almost exactly as it was shown on the runway.

These two looks mark a continuation of Zendaya’s can’t-miss style marathon. The actress has proven she loves taking pieces straight off the runway, and her traditional model physique no doubt makes that very easy.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Richard Bord/Getty Images

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images