Timothée Chalamet went from “fuck boy” Willy Wonka to a “little lad” in the blink of an eye. In just a matter of days, the actor has showed off many eye-catching looks, all of which could be mistaken as some highbrow cosplay—or early entries into the 2021 celeb Halloween canon.

On Sunday, Chalamet attended a photo call for his upcoming film, Dune. The 25-year-old actor stepped out in a custom Stella McCartney toile-esque look with a pattern—taken from a dress in McCartney’s summer 2021 collection—that depicts a forest of mushrooms in the perfect “berries and cream” color palette. The fabric itself is partially made from McCartney’s “forest friends viscose,” a form of rayon the brand extracts from “sustainably managed and certified forests in Sweden” so as to not contribute to mass deforestation.

Chalamet joins Lorde in the adoption of the mushroom trend, which seems to slowly be taking over Hollywood red carpets. While both Chalamet’s suit and the Rodarte dress Lorde wore earlier this month only depict motifs of fungi, mushrooms are becoming a more ubiquitous sustainable option for leather in the form of mycelium, with brands like Stella McCartney and Hermès already using the leather alternative in some products.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When night fell on Sunday, Chalamet switched out of his sustainable McCartney suit into something much more glam, though no less dramatic. For a screening of Dune following the photo call, the actor put on a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello double-breasted black suit with harem pants. Gold thread stitched throughout the fabric gave the look a bit of shine, while black leather lace-up boots edged it up a bit. The result was a very ’80s-inspired outfit that MC Hammer would no doubt drool over. Chalamet apparently felt very comfortable in the suit, as he let loose at the screening with his equally well-dressed costars, Zendaya and Jason Momoa.

It won’t be long now until Chalamet once again ditches his mushrooms and gold for the Dickensian costume he was spotted wearing while filming the Willy Wonka prequel in England last week. There’s a chocolate factory to build, after all.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images