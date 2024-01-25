Zendaya jumpstarted the Paris couture season at Schiaparelli on Monday, so it’s only fitting that she would close out the week’s proceedings in style. Today, the actress stepped out to the Fendi couture presentation in a bodycon dress that was equal parts form and function.

Zendaya’s knit gown was centered around a maxi-length strapless base that attached to a harness-like detail near the neck. The design featured sizable cut-outs at both the front and back of the dress which Zendaya accented with a blinding diamond necklace and earrings. There were also two sleeves that attached on either side—with built-in hand warmers, nonetheless—that completed the minimal dress.

Zendaya’s look wasn’t like a traditional cut-out dress that we’ve come to expect from the usual slate of fashion girls—but Zendaya is totally not your average fashion girl. Yes, there was still some exposed skin but it was executed in a way that still maintained an air of sophistication (largely in part due to the floor-skimming length). The dress had a slight train that pooled below Zendaya’s shoes and definitely upped the wow-factor as she posed outside the show venue.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Zendaya elevated her look even further with a matching, deep red lip and a bronzey makeup. Her blunt bangs, which she unveiled earlier this week, added somewhat of an edge to the otherwise Old Hollywood makeup look.

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

This couture season has been especially starry with appearances from the likes of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner (and her daughter, Stormi), and Gwyneth Paltrow. Even though Zendaya’s schedule wasn’t as packed as someone like Jennifer Lopez (who seemed to have multiple commitments everyday this week), the actress unsurprisingly managed to deliver during her select appearances.

She began her week at the Schiaparelli show in another monochrome formfitting gown. This one was a touch edgier with an unconventional bustle train, leg slit, and spikes that attached to the bustier. And with her recent Fendi moment today, we have a few more hints as to what we can expect from Zendaya’s red carpet looks this year—most likely monochrome, a bodycon silhouette, and some sort of edgy hair style.