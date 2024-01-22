All the Celebrity Looks From Paris Couture Week

Isn’t it convenient that the brief break in the awards season schedule aligns so perfectly with couture week? Following a whirlwind week of Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics Choice red carpets, many of the years top award contenders have flocked to Paris for a little fashion-fueled French getaway before they return to the trophy tour with the BAFTAs next month. Until then, they’ll be sitting front row at shows, starting with the couture presentations, and so far, there has been enough star power to almost out shine all of Daniel Roseberry’s golden creations at Schiaparelli. Hunter Schafer sat front row at Roseberry’s spring/summer 2024 show, hopefully scoping out looks for her next red carpet, while Karlie Kloss made a brief appearance before taking the runway. Over at Dior, the parade of stars was led by Rihanna, who put her own twist on the new “Ladies Who Lunch” trend. Of course, let’s not forget Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Portman, and Zendaya, who also stopped by presentations in show stopping looks, and the week is just getting started. So, check back here often as we keep track of all the stars at couture fashion week.

Rihanna Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At Dior.

Zendaya Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Jennifer Lopez Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Hunter Schafer Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Natalie Portman Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At Dior.

Anya Taylor-Joy Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Dior.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Elizabeth Debicki Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Dior.

Ali Wong Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Dior.

Glenn Close Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At Dior.

Karlie Kloss Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Felicity Jones Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Dior.

Carla Bruni Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Inès de la Fressange Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Kelly Rutherford Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Dior.

Soo Joo Park Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Sabrina Elba Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.

Bella Thorne Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Schiaparelli.