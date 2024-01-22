FASHION

All the Celebrity Looks From Paris Couture Week

Zendaya attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Isn’t it convenient that the brief break in the awards season schedule aligns so perfectly with couture week? Following a whirlwind week of Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics Choice red carpets, many of the years top award contenders have flocked to Paris for a little fashion-fueled French getaway before they return to the trophy tour with the BAFTAs next month. Until then, they’ll be sitting front row at shows, starting with the couture presentations, and so far, there has been enough star power to almost out shine all of Daniel Roseberry’s golden creations at Schiaparelli. Hunter Schafer sat front row at Roseberry’s spring/summer 2024 show, hopefully scoping out looks for her next red carpet, while Karlie Kloss made a brief appearance before taking the runway. Over at Dior, the parade of stars was led by Rihanna, who put her own twist on the new “Ladies Who Lunch” trend. Of course, let’s not forget Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Portman, and Zendaya, who also stopped by presentations in show stopping looks, and the week is just getting started. So, check back here often as we keep track of all the stars at couture fashion week.

Rihanna
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior.

Zendaya
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Jennifer Lopez
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Hunter Schafer
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Natalie Portman
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior.

Anya Taylor-Joy
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Elizabeth Debicki
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior.

Ali Wong
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior.

Glenn Close
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior.

Karlie Kloss
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Felicity Jones
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior.

Carla Bruni
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Inès de la Fressange
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Kelly Rutherford
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior.

Soo Joo Park
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Sabrina Elba
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Bella Thorne
Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Schiaparelli.

Carla Bruni
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Dior.