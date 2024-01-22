Jennifer Lopez Debuts a Whole New Look at the Schiaparelli Couture Show

Apparently, this is Jennifer Lopez...now. On Monday morning, the singer stepped out for the Schiaparelli couture show in Paris, showing off a very different look than the romantic glam that we’re used to seeing her embrace. And while her ensemble for the presentation was definitely a step out of Lopez’s comfort zone, it’s possible the most shocking aspect was the debut of a bob.

Lopez arrived to the show in a white knit turtleneck with black tights on the bottom, a perfect base for the hero piece of her look—a voluminous, white ruffled coat with large lapels and bell-shaped sleeves. The texture of the coat evoked white rose petals, which is likely why out resident romantic was drawn to the piece. Of course, this is Schiaparelli, where the accessories are just as important as the clothes, and Lopez decorated the outfit with key-hole adorned heels, Daniel Roseberry’s Anatomy bag, a big white belt, and gold ovoid earrings. The ensemble was topped with a pair of gold sunglasses, complete with sculpted eyebrows.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And then there was the bob. While Lopez usually gravitates towards long hair and dramatic curls, she arrived in Paris with a much shorter hairstyle—her hair cut and flipped up at her jawline. Two pieces hung in front of her face, while the rest was slicked back to achieve the ever-popular wet look. It was a drastic change, if only compared to the romantic sweep of hair she showed off at the Golden Globes earlier this month or even just one day ago on Instagram.

Once inside the event, Lopez sat front row alongside Zendaya and her Euphoria costar, Hunter Schafer, as well as The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who were all also dress in Roseberry’s surreal designs. While Zendaya and Schafer were a less surprising pair to see at the couture shows, Lopez was a bit of a fun change of events, as this is her first couture season in a decade. Of course, the week is just getting started, so there’s a chance we get to see more of this new, bobbed JLo before it’s up.