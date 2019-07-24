Whether she’s winning hearts in a rom-com or singing about being “Jenny from the Block,” Jennifer Lopez has always had a penchant for putting on the glitz. Since the famous plunging chiffon Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards, J.Lo’s name has become synonymous with daring, curve-baring looks.
But it’s easy to forget that it wasn’t always so—Lopez once favored more demure designs, albeit always those with a shimmer, which is why she often gravitates to Zuhair Murad’s dramatic pieces. (In fact, she even wore the designer to
her midnight Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck.) Two decades later, Lopez still shines on every red carpet she walks. As we wait for her to deliver another eye-catching look, revisit her highlights below. Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images
Lopez traded her usual sequined gowns for this scuba-inspired look from Gucci to attend
The Bronx-native turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala in this velvet cut-out Ralph Lauren gown complete with a bow-shaped train and dramatic opera gloves.
2023:
Lopez kept things neutral for the premiere of her movie
The star attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her documentary
Halftime in a part velvet, part mesh gown by Tom Ford.
2022: MTV Music and TV Awards
Just a few days later, Lopez accepted MTV’s Generation Award dressed in black from head-to-toe, topping off a long black Mônot gown with an equally plunging leather vest.
Five months before
she married Ben Affleck, Lopez prophetically posed alongside her now husband in a lace bridal-style dress to the premiere of her film Marry Me.
2021:
She again posed with Affleck, this time in a plunging blue Elie Saab gown, at the premiere of his movie,
The Tender Bar.
2021:
Lopez showed off her abs in a glittering copper Hervé Leger two piece set at the premiere of Affleck’s project,
Wearing custom Ralph Lauren, Lopez attended the 2021 Met Gala celebrating “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”
2021: Venice International Film Festival
Lopez posed with Ben Affleck in a low-cut Georges Hobeika
crepe satiné gown at the red carpet for the premiere of The Last Duel at the Venice International Film Festival.
2021: 59th Presidential Inauguration
Wearing an all-white Chanel ensemble, complete with sequined wide-leg pants and a pirate blouse, Lopez performed at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration ceremony in 2021.
2020: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Wearing a black column dress with a large bow in the back, Lopez posed with her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
2020: Critics' Choice Awards
Lopez looked like a full glass of champagne in this backless George Hobeika gown at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
2020: Golden Globe Awards
Looking like the best Christmas present under the tree in this green, gold, and white Valentino couture gown, Lopez posed with her now-ex Rodriguez at the 2020 Golden Globes.
The actress and singer stunned in this deconstructed yellow Maison Yeya dress with a very fitting money clutch at the premiere of
Lopez dripped in diamonds in this Versace dress with a matching headpiece for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”
Wearing a long-sleeved turtleneck Tom Ford dress, Lopez almost looked like an Oscar trophy herself at the 2019 ceremony.
Lopez nabbed this couture Ralph & Russo gown straight off the runway for the 2019 Grammy Awards.
2018:
Wearing this bright and voluminous Giambattista Valli gown, Lopez attended the premiere of her 2018 movie
Second Act.
2018: MTV Video Music Awards
Lopez wore a classic, one-shoulder silver Versace dress to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Wearing a jewel and feather encrusted cutout Balmain dress, Lopez attended the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala.
Lopez looked angelic in this blue Valentino gown at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Met Gala.
Wearing a Ralph & Russo dress with a high slit and tulle neckpiece, Lopez attended the 2017 Grammy Awards.
2016: Golden Globe Awards
Lopez shined in this Giambattista Valli couture caped gown at the Golden Globe Awards.
Lopez really amped up the glam in this deep blue, embellished Valentino couture gown at the 2015 Tony Awards.
Wearing a beautifully intricate Atelier Versace gown, Lopez attended the 2015 Met Gala.
Lopez brought the drama in this flesh-toned, low-cut Elie Saab gown for the Academy Awards.
Wearing this caped Zuhair Murad fitted dress, Lopez attended the 2015 Golden Globes.
2014: Billboard Music Awards
Lopez proved she loves a good cape moment in this belted Donna Karan bodysuit at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
This cutout, high slit Charbel Zoe dress is quintessential Lopez.
The simplicity of this one-shoulder Anthony Vaccarello dress meant all the attention was on Lopez’s leg at the 2013 Grammy Awards.
Lopez attended the 2013 Golden Globes with her then boyfriend, Casper Smart, wearing this sheer lace Zuhair Murad gown.
The lines of this sparkling Zuhair Murad gown accentuated Lopez’s figure beautifully.
Lopez opted for a more feminine Gucci dress with a floral shoulder piece for the 2011 Met Gala.
2011: Golden Globe Awards
The caplet on top of Lopez’s Zuhair Murad gown brought the right amount of sparkle to her Golden Globes look.
Lopez stunned in this structural Armani Privé dress at the 2010 Academy Awards.
2009: Golden Globe Awards
The entertainer looked statuesque in this gold, low-cut Marchesa gown at the Golden Globe Awards.
This empire-waisted Marchesa was a bit of a departure for Lopez, but of course, she pulled it of beautifully.
2004: Golden Globe Awards
The yellow hue of this Michael Kors dress paired well with Lopez’s sun-kissed skin at the 2004 Golden Globe Awards.
Lopez has many iconic looks from over the years, but this pale green Valentino dress will always top the list.
The star paired this corseted pink Versace dress with some bouncy curls for the 2002 Academy Awards.
Lopez looked gorgeous in this gray Chanel gown at the 2001 Academy Awards.
2000: MTV Video Music Awards
This all-white look made up of a Sean John crop top, jeans, and a white bandana is one of Lopez’s most iconic to date.
They say this Versace dress launched Google Images when Lopez wore it to the Grammys in 2000, and we can see why.
Lopez looked like a real princess in this strapless black ballgown at the 1999 Academy Awards.
Lopez opted for this blue knitted halter dress with a matching cardigan for her first-ever Grammy Awards in 1998.
Lopez glowed in this gorgeous Badgley Mischka dress at the 1997 Academy Awards.
This article was originally published on
July 24, 2019