Dua Lipa Is a Schiaparelli Bride at the Brand’s Couture Show

Dua Lipa is embracing bridal style, less than a month after the singer officially revealed her engagement to actor Callum Turner. And what better way to kick off such a momentous era than at the Schiaparelli couture show? On Monday, Lipa attended the brand’s star-studded event in an all-white look designed by Daniel Roseberry himself, possibly foreshadowing what’s to come when she eventually walks down the aisle.

The singer took a break from her traveling and touring to stay in Paris for the fashion show. For the occasion, Lipa wore a dress from Roseberry’s spring/summer 2024 collection for Schiaparelli, a long-sleeve number with a high center slit, covered in pieces of fabric cut at various lengths. In the center of the bodice was a large keyhole cutout, a classic Schiaparelli motif.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When presented on the runway last January, the dress was paired with a matching mask that hid the model’s face. Unsurprisingly, Lipa decided against this addition and instead kept the accessories simple, opting for black Mary Jane heels and statement earrings.

While Lipa only announced her engagement in June, speculation around the news began as early as December, meaning the idea that Lipa could be heading down the aisle soon isn’t completely far-fetched. This might verge on conspiracy, but maybe she was trying on some Schiaparelli dresses for wedding events when she came across this one. Perhaps Roseberry will get tapped for her eventual nuptials.

To be fair, Lipa said she wants to finish her current tour before she gets married, and the “Radical Optimism Tour” has dates through the end of the year. This is definitely just the beginning of Lipa’s bridal era—and our wedding dress speculation.