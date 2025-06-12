Dua Lipa Admits She’s Engaged to Callum Turner, But Don’t Expect a Wedding Anytime Soon

After months of speculation, ring sightings, and tabloid gossip, the rumors are true. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who began dating in January 2024, are officially engaged.

Dua, who is currently in the midst of her Radical Optimism tour, confirmed the news in an interview with British Vogue. “Yeah, we’re engaged,” she told the outlet. “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling.”

Speculation that Dua and Turner were headed for the aisle hit a fever pitch in December. The pop sensation shared a series of images from the Holidays, including one that showed off a ring on that finger. Dua told the publication that Turner had the ring custom-made after taking advice from friends and her sister, Rina Lipa. “I’m obsessed with it,” she said. “It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Dua and Turner were first linked in January 2024 after they were introduced by the River Café co-founder, Ruth Rogers. In the months since, the couple hasn’t been shy about showing off their love—they’ve gone on trips together, partied until the wee hours of the morning, and even made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May. Despite their busy schedules, Dua told Vogue that they have a rule where they won’t be apart for more than two-and-a-half weeks. She also noted that they listen to Chris Stapleton, Sade, and Erykah Badu and love to buy vinyls when traveling.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

As for when they’ll head down the aisle? “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” Dua said. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Dua was also asked about if she wants to start a family in the future, but expressed that she’s in no rush to do so. “I’d love to have kids one day,” she said. “But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time—how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take.”

She continued, “I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children.”