Dua Lipa Sparks Engagement Rumors In a Sheer Lace Catsuit

Normally, wearing a sheer lace catsuit and cherry-red heels is enough for Dua Lipa to grab headlines on its own. But, eagle-eyed fans were more focused on the details of the singer’s latest Instagram post instead of her ‘fit. She wore a piece of dainty diamond jewelry that fans suspect is an engagement ring from her boyfriend, Callum Turner.

For what appeared to be a late-night dinner with friends, Dua slipped into a see-through bodysuit that she layered with an opaque mini dress over top. She paired the pieces with lace-up heels and a selection of discussion-worthy jewelry which, naturally, she showed off while sipping a martini. Dua wore a signet-style gold ring on her left ring finger (also known as “that finger” in certain parlance). The piece features a thick, yellow-gold band accented by a single diamond at the center. The comment section of Dua’s post was immediately flooded with fans asking if the singer is truly engaged. And while she’s yet to confirm or deny the rumors, there’s tons of chatter that Dua and Callum could be headed down the aisle sometime soon.

@dualipa

Dua initially sparked engagement rumors after she shared a series of pictures from Christmas Day. The singer was seen spending time with Callum and close friends and family—all while wearing that same gold ring she wore out on the town. While Dua could simply have an affinity for this specific piece of jewelry, it isn’t entirely out of the question that she and Callum are engaged. The couple have been going strong throughout 2024 after they first started dating towards the start of the year.

Both Dua and Callum have yet to respond to the rumors, but according to reports, they “couldn’t be happier” after their engagement. “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever,” an insider alleged. “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”