Not-Basic Bridal Looks for Every Wedding Event

We’ll let you in on a little secret: when an engagement ring is placed on your finger, a wormhole unlocks. Suddenly, your social media feeds shift, and the algorithms start to serve you nothing but tiered cakes, flowers, and of course, white dresses. In some ways, it can be helpful as you begin to piece together your dream wedding wardrobe. But you will soon learn that, despite the immense size of the fashion industry—and incredible breadth of designers out there—it often seems like everyone is wearing the exact same thing to their nuptials and corresponding events. The same gowns, veils, and mini dresses will pop up on your Discover pages, and as you search the Internet for bridal shower attire or an after-party mini, you may start to struggle to find anything original. But like we said, the fashion industry is vast, and there are many options that exist outside the ones that go viral on social media. To help with the wedding wardrobe selection process, we’ve compiled some unique, not-so-basic bridal pieces that you won’t see multiple brides showing off on Instagram prior to your own big day. From the engagement party to the honeymoon and absolutely everything in between, we’ve got you covered.

Engagement Party

The engagement party is the first stop on the bridal world tour—and for many, it’s the first opportunity to drown oneself in white. Whether you’re having a backyard bash or a more formal fete, we recommend upping the drama for this first event. You’re a bride, for goodness sake. Embrace it. A skirt-and-top set like the ivory lace number from Kamperett is the perfect option to get you into a romantic mood, while a more streamlined midi à la Saint Laurent makes for the perfect backdrop for some fun accessories. (Think: the sequined Loewe Toy pumps or the on-theme Simon Miller metallic heart bag.)

Bachelorette Party

Likely the most fun event to shop for is the bachelorette party. Even if you’re dead set on wearing all-white leading up to your wedding day, we suggest you consider deviating from this plan slightly, if only for your bachelorette weekend. (Imagine missing out on this Jean Paul Gaultier bikini just because it has a touch of red.) And is a bachelorette not the perfect occasion to wear a classic Rabanne paillette dress? You’ll still very much be the center of attention in silver when you’re on the dance floor in that jingly number.

Bridal Shower

If the bachelorette is on one end of the sartorial spectrum, the bridal shower sits on the other. Usually a more low-key, daytime affair, this is the perfect time to pull out your most demure dress—like the Self-Portrait mini. Don’t be afraid of feminine for this one, and embrace some floral embroidery in the form of Nodaleto mesh pumps, or a Bode blouse. If you want to add some edge, wear a black bra under the latter see-through number, or opt for the metallic Margiela midi dress, which you definitely won’t see on anyone else.

Rehearsal Dinner

It’s time for the big weekend, but before you don the dress, you first need a look for the rehearsal dinner. Whether you’re having a big welcome bash with all of your out-of-town guests, or a more intimate dinner with family and close friends, a show-stopping look is once again necessary. If you want to head in the romantic direction, look no further than this gorgeous, silk dress from Bernadette with an attached mesh cape. If you’re seeking a tailored look, try the hottest trend of the moment—the oversize suit—in the form of Saint Laurent’s ivory wool set. And if you’re already tired of all the white (and ivory), this is the perfect time to add in some color with the Alaïa Le Cœur, which was basically made for such an occasion.

Courthouse

A big, blowout bash isn’t for everyone—but just because you’re keeping it low key with a courthouse wedding does not mean your fashion must suffer. A civil ceremony can be the most fun to style, since you can go for a structured, suited look (pairing, say, a Valentino jacket with an Alaïa midi skirt). Or, try a more daytime bridal ensemble with a Molly Goddard dress. Of course, don’t forget the topper, as courthouse nuptials are the perfect excuse to unleash your inner Jackie O. Finally, if you want to include “something blue” in your ensemble, a silk scarf is the cherry on top of this chic sundae.

Ceremony

Obviously, if you’re interested in a traditional wedding gown, there are thousands of salons across the country that will gladly aid you in the endeavor to complete your “say yes to the dress” moment. But this list isn’t for the traditional bride, it’s for the bride who wants to wear simple sequins (no, that’s not an oxymoron) or a one-sleeve turtleneck number. Didn’t get a chance to wear Molly Goddard to the courthouse? Wear it to your wedding; the tulle will move beautifully on the dance floor.

After Party

Now that you’re officially married, it’s time to let loose. If your cumbersome wedding dress is keeping you from making the most of that band you spent weeks scoping out, try slipping into something a little more comfortable for the remainder of the evening. Comfort doesn’t have to mean compromise, however. Get ready to boogie the night away like you’re at Studio 54 in this fringed Area dress, or go for a more demure ensemble and pair the feather-trimmed Blumarine mini with the adorable ballet-inspired Madomorpho block heels (which are perfect for dancing, by the way). Missing the veil from your ceremony? Opt for a different topper for the rest of the night, like the vintage, silk flower-covered headband from Jennifer Behr.

Day-After Brunch

Some people want to soak in every moment of being the bride, and will even dress up for the morning-after brunch, despite any hangover. If that sounds like you, opt for a top-and-skirt combo made of pieces you will definitely wear again, when all the bridal hoopla is behind you. But if you just want to stop by, grab a bagel and coffee, and say a few thank you’s before passing out on a plane to your honeymoon, an easy button-down and stretch-cotton pants will be your best friend. Pair them with some ballet flats and you won’t even have to change before heading to the airport.

Honeymoon

Whether you’re experiencing post-wedding fatigue or the straight-up blues, nothing will help quite like a honeymoon. And though you may no longer be a bride, you can still embrace white on your travels, whether they take you to the beach or the ski slopes (or somewhere in between). If you want to really be extra, don’t shy away from an ivory ski suit for your trip to the Alps. Besides, nothing says chic like winter white.