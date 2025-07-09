How to Wear Gingham, the Summer Staple That’s Having a Moment

Whether in classic navy, punchy red, or unexpected pastels, gingham is emerging as a major trend this season.

by Laura Jackson Nalle
Tayla Parx wears Tanner Fletcher jacket and pants; Loro Piana T-shirt; Gucci shoes.
Tayla Parx photographed by Nick Sethi, styled by Allia Alliata di Montereale
What do brands like The Row, Kallmeyer, and Bottega Veneta have in common (other than remaining at the top of our hearts—and our shopping carts)? They’re all equally responsible for putting gingham, a checkered print that bears a certain resemblance to picnic tablecloths, back on the high-fashion radar. At the spring 2025 shows back in September, gingham showed up on garments ranging from tailored car coats and oversize shirts to sleek midi dresses. For summer 2025, the fabric is taking on a more nautical, warm-weather twist, with printed pareos, breezy dresses, mini shorts, and structured tank tops dominating the scene. Whether in classic navy, punchy red, or unexpected pastels, it’s always been true that gingham’s crisp checks evoke charm and a touch of nostalgia.

Now, for a bit of background: gingham isn’t actually a print. It’s a lightweight, woven fabric that’s often synonymous with the summer months due to its natural breathability and preppy aesthetic. In addition to the runways, the pattern has seen a resurgence on the streets, too—Olivia Rodrigo recently wore a classic gingham dress to Wimbeldon, while Nicole Kidman had an early in on the trend during spring. Below, we’ve put together nine gingham outfit ideas that are timeless, playful, and endlessly versatile for any summertime scenario.

For a Visit to the Farmer’s Market

We love the proportions of a peplum blouse like Sea’s styled with a flowy midiskirt. Boat shoes bring a nautical twist, while Staud’s gingham mesh tote will stow all your newly purchased farmer’s market goodies. Finish off the look with Chan Luu’s shell cord necklace and a shady sun hat from Eugenia Kim.

For Golden-Hour Drinks

Hunza G’s gingham seersucker pareo screams surfer girl. But instead of teaming it with a bikini or a one-piece, pair it with Christopher Esber’s cut-out tank top for chic summer-in-the-city style. (You’ll appreciate the duo’s lightweight feel when temperatures soar, trust us.)

Boho Boat Day

Posse’s red-and-white check bloomers are the cool-girl answer to the gingham trend. Tory Burch’s flower-detail tank top makes for a playful pairing, and a boho-inspired accessory (or two!) like Valentino’s suede studded sandals or Rabanne’s shimmering shoulder bag creates some contrast. Also from Valentino: a butter-yellow turban that transports the look from New York City straight to the Greek isles.

For Lunch With the In-Laws

What’s the secret to staying stylish and smart all summer long? Veronica Beard’s gingham suit vest. With a slightly darted bodice, it creates a flattering cinched-waist effect. We love the piece with crochet mini shorts, like the Sara Cristina pair shown here.

For a Park Hang With the Kiddos

You’re going to want to wear Dôen’s gingham strappy midi dress on repeat this summer. Styling-wise, turn to Amanu’s embellished leather sandals, Liffner’s suede mini tote bag, and Janessa Leone’s drawstring sun hat. Lié Studio’s silver cuff is pure arm candy, and this pair of Bottega Veneta sunnies features the brand’s signature knotted detail.

Hitting the Pavement

Think of this as the kind of look you’d wear on vacation—whether you’re relaxing with the family or doing some serious tourism in a new city. Rosie Assoulin’s gingham shirtdress is perfect for a picnic in the park; we like it with Black Suede Studio’s suede gladiator sandals and Dragon Diffusion’s woven leather tote, plus Magda Butrym’s crochet bucket hat.

For Date Night

High Sport’s checkered tank top was practically made for this pair of minimalist Bermuda shorts from Róhe. Festive shell accessories from Heaven Mayhem and Zara are vacation-worthy, while Toteme’s satin heeled sandals and Agmes’s geometric drop earrings look good now and come early fall. The result? This is a flirty, must-wear gingham outfit that’s understated, yet oh-so elegant.

From the Sand to the Streets

Whether you’re beach-bound or sticking to the city streets, Róhe’s gingham matching short set is incredibly versatile. Layer in Donni’s linen overshirt for a hint of coverage, then slip into Khaite’s black ballet flats. Color comes in by way of Jil Sander’s crinkled shoulder bag in burgundy, plus Zara’s cord stone necklace.

For an Elevated Beach Day

Ganni’s gingham ruffle top transitions neatly from day to night. For a look that’s equal parts sweet and stylish, wear yours with Loewe’s tie-detail white poplin midiskirt, The Row’s striped mesh market tote, and a pair of baby-blue PVC flip-flops from Christopher Esber.

