Nicole Kidman learned many things on the set of her erotic thriller Babygirl in which she plays a high-power C.E.O. How to guzzle a glass of milk, chief among them. But, based on the actor’s latest red carpet look, she’s taken some pointers from her character’s wardrobe of elevated office classics. Yesterday, Kidman reimagined the simple button-down at a screening of her new mystery thriller, Holland.

Kidman picked out a checked gingham shirt from Bottega Veneta’s resort 2025 collection for the Nashville event. The details of the piece were largely hidden due to its bold pattern. But there were some interesting design details buried in there. Instead of a traditional buttoned front, only one closure placed at the very top fastened Kidman’s shirt. Pockets were placed diagonally and much lower than usual. For added emphasis, Kidman popped the collar and sleeves of her shirt. Call it the not-your-boss’s button-down.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To let the unconventional details of her top shine, Kidman completed her look with simple accessories: black leather heels, a flared maxi skirt, and a gold wristwatch.

Kidman is no stranger to business-forward looks on the red carpet. At the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this year, she wore a full Saint Laurent suit and tie. She pulled out more Saint Laurent suiting to promote Holland and just slipped into a cropped button-down for the film’s premiere earlier this month. But like many things Kidman wears, this look seemed to subtly reference her on-screen role.

In Holland, Kidman stars as Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher, homemaker, and wife to a “community pillar husband” played by Matthew Macfadyen. The film is set in the tulip-filled town of Holland, Michigan, an actual place famous for its Dutch-themed greenery. Perhaps that’s why there was something vaguely “Little Dutch Girl” about Kidman’s look.