Critics Choice Awards 2025: See All the Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

by Matthew Velasco
Tonight, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards are officially underway at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event, hosted for the third consecutive year by comedian Chelsea Handler, was postponed twice from its original date of January 12 due to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Like the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics Choice Awards honors achievements in both film and television and is a tell-tale indicator of what might go down at the Oscars next month.

On the film side, the catty Vatican drama Conclave and Wicked lead the field with ten nominations each. Right behind them are Dune: Part Two and the embroiled Netflix melodrama Emilia Pérez with ten nominations, respectively. In television, Shōgun is expected to continue its awards dominance after securing six nominations.

Of course, all this means that A-list stars were out in full force tonight, with many of them making their first red carpet appearances since the Globes in early January. As opposed to the historically formal Globes and Oscars, however, the Critics Choice Awards offer celebrities a bit of leeway to experiment with their red carpet style. So, don’t be surprised to see some pretty extravagant looks pop up on the step and repeat tonight.

Here, take in all the celebrity red carpet fashion from the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Ariana Grande

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Nicole Kidman

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Angelina Jolie

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Elie Saab.

Cynthia Erivo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Colman Domingo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Michelle Yeoh

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Adrien Brody

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Ethan Slater

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clarence Maclin

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joey King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu and Tag Heuer watch.

Myha’la Herrold

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Hawn

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cory Michael Smith

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Rufus Sewell

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ella Hunt

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Fendi.

David Harbour

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

June Squibb

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images