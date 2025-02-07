Critics Choice Awards 2025: See All the Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
Tonight, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards are officially underway at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event, hosted for the third consecutive year by comedian Chelsea Handler, was postponed twice from its original date of January 12 due to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Like the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics Choice Awards honors achievements in both film and television and is a tell-tale indicator of what might go down at the Oscars next month.
On the film side, the catty Vatican drama Conclave and Wicked lead the field with ten nominations each. Right behind them are Dune: Part Two and the embroiled Netflix melodrama Emilia Pérez with ten nominations, respectively. In television, Shōgun is expected to continue its awards dominance after securing six nominations.
Of course, all this means that A-list stars were out in full force tonight, with many of them making their first red carpet appearances since the Globes in early January. As opposed to the historically formal Globes and Oscars, however, the Critics Choice Awards offer celebrities a bit of leeway to experiment with their red carpet style. So, don’t be surprised to see some pretty extravagant looks pop up on the step and repeat tonight.
Here, take in all the celebrity red carpet fashion from the Critics Choice Awards 2025.
Ariana Grande
In Dior.
Nicole Kidman
In Saint Laurent.
Angelina Jolie
In Elie Saab.
Cynthia Erivo
In Armani Privé.
Colman Domingo
Zoe Saldaña
In Saint Laurent.
Michelle Yeoh
Margaret Qualley
Lupita Nyong’o
Adrien Brody
Kate Hudson
Jesse Eisenberg
Ethan Slater
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Dakota Fanning
Bowen Yang
Clarence Maclin
Joey King
In Miu Miu and Tag Heuer watch.
Myha’la Herrold
Kathryn Hawn
Rachel Brosnahan
Cory Michael Smith
In Saint Laurent.
Rufus Sewell
Chelsea Handler
Ella Hunt
In Fendi.