Tonight, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards are officially underway at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event, hosted for the third consecutive year by comedian Chelsea Handler, was postponed twice from its original date of January 12 due to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Like the Golden Globe Awards, the Critics Choice Awards honors achievements in both film and television and is a tell-tale indicator of what might go down at the Oscars next month.

On the film side, the catty Vatican drama Conclave and Wicked lead the field with ten nominations each. Right behind them are Dune: Part Two and the embroiled Netflix melodrama Emilia Pérez with ten nominations, respectively. In television, Shōgun is expected to continue its awards dominance after securing six nominations.

Of course, all this means that A-list stars were out in full force tonight, with many of them making their first red carpet appearances since the Globes in early January. As opposed to the historically formal Globes and Oscars, however, the Critics Choice Awards offer celebrities a bit of leeway to experiment with their red carpet style. So, don’t be surprised to see some pretty extravagant looks pop up on the step and repeat tonight.

Here, take in all the celebrity red carpet fashion from the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

Ariana Grande Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Nicole Kidman Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Angelina Jolie Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Elie Saab.

Cynthia Erivo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Colman Domingo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Michelle Yeoh Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Adrien Brody Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Hudson Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Ethan Slater Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Marianne Jean-Baptiste Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bowen Yang Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clarence Maclin Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joey King Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Miu Miu and Tag Heuer watch.

Myha’la Herrold Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kathryn Hawn Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cory Michael Smith Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Rufus Sewell Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Chelsea Handler Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ella Hunt Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Fendi.

David Harbour Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

June Squibb Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images