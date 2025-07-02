Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are taking their couple style court-side. Following Rodrigo’s headlining performance at Glastonbury over the weekend, the couple dressed up in their finest and fanciest clothes to attend day three of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Rodrigo and Partridge watched on from the Royal Box, which requires formal dress for those lucky enough to score a seat. The duo adhered to the rules, with Rodrigo bringing an all-American style to the stands. The pop star wore a red and white gingham shirtdress from Ralph Lauren’s spring 2000 collection. She accessorized the knee-grazing silhouette with thin Bayonetta glasses, Khaite’s Simona shoulder bag in a matching hue, and a mix of gold and silver rings.

Partridge, for his part, complemented his girlfriend’s outfit in subtle ways. The actor wore a light blue collared shirt paired with a striped burgundy tie—a subtle nod to Rodrigo’s strawberry-hued gingham look. Black glasses, a navy dinner jacket, and khaki pants completed Partridge’s outfit.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple, who have been linked since late 2023, took in the action from their seats among a star-studded crowd that included the likes of Tom Daley, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. They were particularly animated throughout the match, exchanging whispers and applauding the world-class tennis in front of them.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Before their trip to Wimbledon, Rodrigo and Partridge were spotted out for a low-key afternoon in London the day prior. Rodrigo once again stayed loyal to checked prints, wearing a ruched black-and-white shirtdress from Damson Madder. The singer coordinated the piece with a pair of Dr. Martens Mary Janes (worn with exposed white socks), cat-eye glasses from Lowercase NYC, and a black shoulder bag laden with silver charms. Partridge opted for a dinosaur print tee, baggy blue jeans, and a distressed New York Yankees hat. His choice of shoe? Dr. Martens, of course.

Whether they’re out for a stroll in London or among Royalty at Wimbledon, Rodrigo and Partridge have this whole couple style thing down pat.