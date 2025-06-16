Hot Summer Tailoring Tip: Invest in a Pair of Elegant Shorts

Are you searching for a chic trouser alternative that beats the heat in style? This summer, invest in a pair of elegant shorts, from Bermudas to super short-shorts. It’s true—tailoring may not be the first thing that comes to mind when dressing for warm, sunny days. But this season’s most coveted assortment will be as integral to your working wardrobe as your off-duty garments.

By day, turn to dark-wash denim Bermudas or a breezy pair of poplin mini-shorts. The summer-in-the-city answer to soaring temperatures, style the latter with a trench (like Massimo Dutti’s fire-engine red one, below) a striped raffia tote, and black leather flip-flops. For a modern look that means business without sacrificing comfort, pair your crisp shorts with a button-down, some python-effect heeled sandals, and a silver-embellished necklace. After hours, look no further than all-black Bermuda shorts (we love Khaite’s satin-trimmed pair, below). Matched with a strapless bandeau top, sculptural jewelry, and a strappy heel, the look delivers a fresh alternative to the classic LBD.

Below, here’s how to style shorts for summer, all while showing a little leg and staying cool and confident.

The Day-to-Night Rider

Toteme’s pair of clean-lined Bermuda shorts brings sharp sophistication to the everyday, especially when worn with a navy shirt from Banana Republic—it’s polished enough for the office, but unfussy for evening ease. Add Amina Muaddi’s snakeskin heeled sandals and Cos’s raffia bag for a texture play, while Julietta’s bold red statement necklace delivers that perfect hint of drama to take you straight from commute-to-cocktail. The result? Effortlessly tailored with just the right touch of after-hours flair.

Office —> Happy Hour

The Frankie Shop’s navy Bermuda shorts set the tone for a polished, preppy look. Consider matching these long shorts with a structured suit vest from J.Crew, and cinched at the waist with a suede belt. Woven, heeled ballet flats and a raffia ladylike bag add texture and a hint of whimsy, while gemstone earrings lend just the right amount of sparkle. It’s a chic, collegiate-meets-contemporary moment—perfectly pulled together, with personality to spare.

The Ideal “Sunday Reset” Summer Look

Gucci’s mini poplin shorts with delicate eyelet detailing bring a romantic edge to summer-in-the-city style, perfectly offset by the cool structure of Massimo Dutti’s lightweight transitional trench. A butter-yellow tank from Toteme keeps the palette fresh and sun-washed, while leather flip-flops from A.Emery are equal parts relaxed and refined.

A Day Out With the Girls...

Agolde’s dark-wash denim Bermuda shorts offer up a crisp, structured base for a playful summer look that leans into maximalist charm. Add in a bold striped t-shirt from Staud for some graphic energy, while Cos’s pale-pink jelly flats bring a nostalgic, high-gloss pop. Pile on festive accessories—think Clare V.’s oversize woven tote, Éliou’s beaded necklace, and Leset’s buttery sunnies —for a dose of joyful excess.

...Or a Night Out With the Girls

Set the tone for an elegant evening with Khaite’s tailored, satin-trimmed shorts and Esse Studio’s strapless bandeau top. Strappy heeled sandals from Toteme elongate the leg, while sleek, minimalist jewelry adds just the right touch of polish. It’s a modern, confident take on after-dark dressing.

The Casual Beach Day Outfit

Easy knitted shorts from Loulou de Saison paired with a matching polo shirt make for a polished yet playful poolside cover-up, elevating the classic black bikini with a touch of retro charm. The textured knit adds dimension, while the tonal set feels effortlessly coordinated—chic without trying too hard. Finished with The Row’s striped market tote and suede sandals from Madewell, it’s the kind of look that turns heads from cabana to cocktail hour.

For an Al Fresco Brunch

Bring a vibrant energy to all your daytime looks to come this summer with Theory’s red-hot linen Bermuda shorts. Styling-wise, the tailoring essential looks equal parts refined and relaxed when worn with The Frankie Shop’s easy, breezy striped button-up. Finish off with Khaite’s raffia-lined sandals and a matching striped tote from Liffner. The result? An ensemble that works for any kind of sun-soaked scenario, from city strolls to weekend getaways.

School’s Out for Summer!

J.Crew’s lace-trimmed, yellow mini shorts bring an unexpected touch of luxe to a sporty-chic ensemble, perfectly balanced by the collegiate edge of a striped rugby polo. Layered with a lightweight anorak from Toteme, and grounded by boat shoes from Brunello Cucinelli, this look has a nautical flair—while a woven leather handbag from Dragon Diffusions adds artisanal texture.

Park Day With the Kids

Hunza G’s gingham mini shorts are a must-have in any off-duty wardrobe. Pair yours with La Ligne’s lightweight denim jacket and a crisp white tee from Leset. Mesh slides from Alaïa add an unexpected edge, while Vanessa Bruno’s woven tote is a chic carryall to tote everywhere from weekend farmers market runs to your nine-to-five.