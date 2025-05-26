The Best White T-Shirts of All Time According to W Editors

There’s nothing quite as simple as a white T-shirt, but for some reason, finding the perfect one is anything but. If you’re like the W editors, you probably have five to ten white shirts taking up room in your closet, but none of them feel exactly right. They’re either too boxy, too cropped, too tight, or just not tight enough. And considering every brand produces its own take on the wardrobe classic, it feels silly to give up on the hunt without finding the perfect piece. We’ve all been there, but through trial and error, the W editors have found some shirts that check all the boxes. So, whether you prefer a cropped style, a baggy fit, or something in between, we’ve got you covered. Scroll through to see the white T-shirts we recommend.

The Modern T-Shirt $95 Kule See On Kule To me, there is no better T-shirt than the one made by Kule. The label—from CFDA member Nikki Kule—initially launched as a children's brand, but there’s a sense of whimsy that extends to Kule's adult garments, too. Striped shirts are what the brand is best known for, but I favor the white tee. It's comfortable, doesn't stain in the armpits, and no matter how many times I wash it, it simply won't pill. In my opinion, it's worth every penny. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

Fitted Crewneck T-Shirt $95 Éterne See On Éterne I got this T-shirt just last week and I am not exaggerating when I say I have never owned a softer piece of clothing. This top feels like butter on your skin and fits perfectly snug on your torso without feeling too tight or restricting. It’s truly the best for a restful sleep, but also high enough quality to be an elevated staple in your everyday wardrobe. —Tori López, Fashion Market Editor

Supima® Cotton T-Shirt $24.90 Uniqlo See On Uniqlo After spending too much money on pricey white t-shirts that I inevitably stained after just a few wears, I finally said goodbye to all that. The Uniqlo Men’s Supima Cotton T-Shirt is cut perfectly for broader shoulders, has just the right amount of stiffness to look polished, and, at $25 a pop, can be bought in bulk. —Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director

Flore Flore White Car T-Shirt $115 Ssense See On Ssense It’s on the pricier side for a simple white tee, but the Flore Flore car shirt is worth it for its quality and fit. It manages to be both fitted and forgiving, snug and thick, with just the right amount of stretch. —Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

The Vintage Tee $45 Madewell See On Madewell Most of my white T-shirts are courtesy of Uniqlo, but this Madewell number is quickly becoming a closet staple. The relaxed silhouette yet structured collar makes it my go-to for layering. —Matthew Velasco, Staff Writer, News

The Margo $78 Leset See On Leset Most loose-fitting T-shirts make me, and probably you, look like a 10-year-old boy. Not this one! The shirt holds its shape, the fabric isn’t too heavy, and it’s exceedingly comfortable. —Jensen Davis, Features Editor

Cotton Jersey T-Shirt $48 Skims See On Skims Don’t get me wrong, I love an oversized tee as much as the next girl, but there’s something about Skims’s fitted T-shirt that does my figure justice. While this top hugs and flatters in all the right places, it is, more importantly, the most comfortable shirt in my wardrobe. In fact, I own it in multiple colors. It’s soft, stretchy, smoothing, and sexy. The Cotton Jersey has become the shirt I reach for the most, and stays in my weekly rotation (which is exactly what you want from a staple top). All that is to say, if Miss Kim K knows anything, it’s how to make a good T-shirt. —Abrigail Williams, Associate Social Media Manager

The Box-Cut Tee $36 $48 Everlane See On Everlane I like this T-shirt because it is soft and has a loose fit—that's very important for (a) comfort and (b) my tall frame. Most importantly, this shirt just gets better over time. —Allia Alliata di Montereale, Style Director