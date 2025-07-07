Cardi B (and a Crow) Brought the Drama to the Schiaparelli Couture Show

There’s no bigger spectacle than the Schiaparelli couture show—which, twice a year, draws some of the biggest stars to Paris to check out Daniel Roseberry’s latest offerings. On July 7th, the Texas-born designer kicked off couture season with his usual display of sumptuous gowns. But despite the immense glamour on display within Paris’s Petit Palais, Cardi B still managed to steal the show. Though she did have a little help from a feathered friend.

The rapper attended the event in a gown from Roseberry’s spring/summer 2024 collection for Schiaparelli. A simple black column skirt created a strong foundation for an exaggerated, sculptural neckline, with shoulders that protruded a foot above Cardi’s upper arm. From there, thousands of strands of ivory beads cascaded off the dramatic neckline, swaying with every one of Cardi’s steps and flick of her black, gloved hands.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress would have been enough of a statement, but not for the “Bodak Yellow” star. She opted to carry a live crow on her arm, and the glossy black animal pal complemented the look perfectly while posing for the camera alongside the rapper.

Of course, not everyone was pleased about Cardi’s use of a live animal for the sake of fashion. In videos from her appearance, the bird is clearly uncomfortable with the commotion. Cardi can be seen asking the paparazzi to abstain from using flash and to quiet down so as to not startle the bird. Luckily, the photographers obliged, and as a result, Cardi’s stunt helped her answer the question posed by her upcoming album, Am I the Drama? Of course, Schiaparelli is likely the first of many stops for Cardi this couture week, as the rapper is a perennial presence at the shows. And by the end of the presentations, Cardi’s designation as “the drama” will hardly be up for debate.