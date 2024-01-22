Zendaya Is A Powerful Sorceress in Schiaparelli Couture

When Zendaya wears Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli Couture, like on the cover of W no less, it shakes the internet. So it was a pleasant surprise to wake up this morning and see that the pair had reunited once again. Schiaparelli officially kicked off couture week in Paris today, and boy, was it quite a memorable morning. Per usual, designer Daniel Roseberry (who presented his version of wearable tech) drew a host of big names to his runway—Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jennifer Lopez, Hunter Schafer, and yes, Zendaya who appeared in a high glam take on the classic LBD.

The actress stepped out in a form-fitting gown from the Italian brand that was complete with a handful of eye-catching details. Let’s begin with the skirt of her dress, which was a whole moment in and of itself. The silk column skirt featured a draped waist portion, center slit, and a dramatic train that extended from Zendaya’s body via a knotted detail towards the back.

The result was pure Hollywood glamour coupled with signature Schiaparelli-isms—instead of a traditional train that extended from the hemline of the skirt, the volume came right from the middle of the dress. It made for quite the moment for a photo op, too, as the detail trailed elegantly behind Zendaya outside the gilded show venue. But the quirky details of Zendaya’s show look didn’t end there, though.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her bodycon top continued the sleek feel of her column skirt, but also had a curveball detail in the form of silk spikes. The fabric knots lined either side of the piece and created similar volume as the train did.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have never been ones to overcomplicate things, much preferring to let the fashion stand on its own than be bogged down by accessories. The duo did much of the same here, opting for minimal jewelry and black satin heels complete with a vibrant red sole. However, her glam—natural, smokey makeup accented by an edgy bang hairstyle—did help to round out the overall feel of the look.

The actress’ style is bar none these days, and she’s found a particular connection with Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli confections. Last month, she debuted a white ruched skirt (complete with a 3D lobster detail, no less) during a press appearance and has worn some of the brand’s more “wearable” pieces in the past, too. Though she looks good in just about anything, there’s nothing like a little Zendaya x Schiaparelli moment to kick off our week in style.